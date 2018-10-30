–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

Nov. 1

Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore Series

Noon

Visitor Center of the Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. 1st St., DeKalb

Free

The Elwood House’s Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore series features lecture programs related to history, collections care and historic preservation. The Nov. 1 lecture’s topic is “The Story of the WWII Drone in DeKalb.” Roger Keys, a DeKalb-based historic contractor, will talk about the secret mission to build 200 drones during World War II at the old Wurlitzer plant. Refreshments will be served. Visitors may bring their lunches.

Nov. 1-4

“Jekyll & Hyde”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-3

2 p.m. Nov. 4

Stage Coach Players, 126 S. 5th St., DeKalb

$18-$20

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical, “Jekyll & Hyde.” An evocative tale of two men — one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman — and two women — one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. The women are in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Nov. 2

Movie: “The Breadwinner”

1 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Hailed by some critics as the best animated feature of 2017, “The Breadwinner” is a tale about the power of stories to sustain hope and carry us through dark times. Based on the children’s book by Deborah Ellis, this is the story of 11-year-old Parvana, growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana dresses like a boy in order to support her family. This movie is rated PG-13 for thematic material, which includes some violent images. The library will not provide treats, but movie-goers may bring their own non-messy snacks to enjoy during the show.

Nov. 3

Cheeses from Around the World

2 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Sample the world without leaving DeKalb. Lisa Brandt, Hy-Vee dietitian, will be at the library providing samples of cheeses from around the world. Countries that will be represented by their cheeses will include Italy, Ireland, France, England, Denmark, Holland, Germany and Australia. She will pair these cheeses with various fruits and other foods. To attend, register online at dkpl.org or by telephone at 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Nov. 4

LEGO Sunday

1:30-3 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Your imagination is the limit as you build alone or with a friend at this fun monthly program.

LEGO Sundays are open to all. No registration is required.

Film and Discussion: “Think Globally, Eat Locally”

2 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

“Think Globally, Eat Locally” is a film about the health and environmental benefits of buying locally grown food. Northern Illinois University filmmaker Laura Vazquez interviewed food specialists, environmentalists and DeKalb County farmers who operate small farms. After the movie, four panelists will speak: NIU Board of Trustees Professor Laura Vazquez, food activist Dan Kenney, wellness coordinator Lisa Cumings and homeless liaison Denise Curran. They will discuss the issues, talk about what’s being done to help and answer questions. Like a lot of places, DeKalb is home to many who are struggling to make ends meet, who do not have enough money for food, and who have trouble paying the rent. As many as one in five DeKalb students is considered food insecure and may not know where their next meal is coming from. The program is being sponsored by Barb Food Mart, a food pantry that serves families in the DeKalb School District. No registration is required.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 4–