–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 19

Sept. 15

Medieval Meals

11 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Take a glimpse into history and enjoy savory fare as chef Michael Niksic presents menus for meals eaten during medieval times. This program will also feature history and myth-busting about medieval life. Tasting portions will be substantial in size, and intended for teens and tweens ages 10-18. Registration is needed. Send an email to samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Ellwood Explorers: Block Fest

11 a.m.-noon

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Presented by the NIU Center for P-20 Engagement and the Ellwood House, BLOCK Fest is a research-based event designed for children age 8 months through 8 years and their families. Children will have the opportunity to explore five varieties of non-interlocking blocks, while adults interact with their children and learn how they can support block play at home. Make reservations at ellwoodhouse.org/#learn-section.

Guided Walking Tour of Downtown Sycamore

1-2:30 p.m.

Meeting place: City Center, 308 W. State St., Sycamore

$5

Catch up on what has changed in the downtown area and discuss what used to be where. This tour highlights the architecture and local history connected to Sycamore’s downtown. Visit sycamorehistory.org for more information.

Sept. 18

Sycamore Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

Corner of Sacramento and State streets

Free

Enjoy an afternoon shopping the Sycamore Farmer’s Market featuring locally grown produce, wine, baked goods and artisan crafts. For more information call 815-895-3456 or visit discoversycamore.com or the market’s Facebook page.

Tuesday Movie

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is the next featured Tuesday movie. The movie takes place three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs before a volcano erupts. They encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the planet. This 2018 movie is rated PG-13 and is intended for adults and mature teens. Children under the age of 13 may attend if accompanied by an adult. Movie-goers may bring snacks and covered non-alcoholic beverages.

Richard Jenkins Film Series

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$8, $6 for students and senior citizens

This film series is showing nine of DeKalb native Richard Jenkins’ movies. Jenkins is an Emmy award winner and two-time Academy Award nominee, with 111 film credits. The Sept. 18 selection is “Flirting with Disaster.” In this 1996 movie, a young man (Ben Stiller), his wife (Patricia Arquette), and his incompetent case worker (Téa Leoni) travel across country to find his birth parents. Jenkins plays a federal agent.

Sept. 19

National issues Forum: Immigration in America

6:30-8:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

For centuries, a steady influx of people from other countries came to the United States. Today, many people are asking questions about the country’s immigration policies. This forum will discuss this national issue and various courses of action. The discussion will be led by trained professional Tracy Rogers-Tryba. No registration is required. For additional information, send an email to samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

