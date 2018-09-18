–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

Sept. 20

Adventure @ Your Library

6-9 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Adventure @ Your Library is DeKalb Public Library’s tabletop role-playing group for teens. Join us for an adventure game where your choices make the difference between utter defeat and glorious victory. Stomp the Bad Guys. Save the World. Refreshments will be provided. This group is for youth ages 12 to 18. For more information, send an email to susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

Green Lens Film Series

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

Free, donations accepted

“From the Ashes” is the next movie in the Green Lens film series. The 2017 film explores the communities on the front line of “the war on coal,” from Appalachia to the Powder River Basin. It studies what is at stake for our economy, health and climate. Audience members are invited to stay after the film for a discussion to be led by Northern Illinois University film scholar Jeff Chown and other NIU faculty and guests.

Sept. 21-22

Fall Thrift and Bake Sale

8:30 am.-5 p.m. Sept. 21

9 a.m.-noon Sept. 22

Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore

Free

All proceeds from this huge thrift and bake sale will support mission work. The sale will have a large assortment of clothing for the entire family, toys, books, household goods, linens, shoes, hats, jewelry, luggage, decor, sports equipment and other items. Sept. 22 is Bag Day. Fill an entire bag for one bargain price.

Sept. 22

Hustle for Hearing 5K Run/Walk

8-11 a.m.

Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

$35

NIU Student Academy of Audiology is hosting the 8th annual 5K run/walk. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Dekalb/Hustle4Hearing5kRunWalk or at the door the day of the event. All proceeds will be donated to Hear the Cheers, a local organization whose mission is to provide hearing aids and assistive listening devices to children who are not otherwise able to afford them.

Electronics Recycling

9 a.m.-noon

DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 2200 Pleasant St., DeKalb

Free

DeKalb County residents may bring items to the location, and the county will recycle them for free. Most office equipment and products, small home appliances and improvement products, home entertainment items and computers and peripherals will be accepted. Items that will not be accepted include smoke detectors, air conditioners, large appliances, refrigerators, wood speakers, batteries and hazardous material. For more information, call 815-758-6673, send an email to recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org or go to health.dekalbcounty.org/environmental/waste.html.

Wine on the Terrace

4-7 p.m.

The Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

$50

The Ellwood House terraces and gardens provide a picturesque setting for an evening of wine, appetizers and live music. Other event highlights include self-guided first floor tours of the Ellwood mansion, a silent auction and a performance by Craig Mathey. Tickets can be purchased in-person in the Visitor Center or at ellwoodhouse.org.

Sept. 23

DeKalb Corn Classic 10K

8:15 a.m.-noon

Starting line at the corner of Third and Franklin streets in downtown DeKalb

$50

The 38th annual DeKalb Corn Classic is happening on a new date and following a new route. Beginning and ending in downtown DeKalb, the route will take runners through historic neighborhoods, along the Kishwaukee River via Prairie Park, and through NIU’s campus and Huskie Stadium. A post-race celebration will be held in Frank Van Buer Plaza. Register and get route information at dekalbcornclassic.org.

Taste of DeKalb

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Frank Van Buer Plaza, on Second Street in downtown DeKalb

Free

The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club is organizing this year’s Taste of DeKalb. This food, beverage, and entertainment event will directly follow the Corn Classic 10K. Local food vendors will be set up, some in food trucks, to provide some of the best food in DeKalb. Proceeds will go towards the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Community Grant for Children, Youth and Families of DeKalb County.

Sept. 25

Tuesday Movie: “Blade Runner 2049”

6:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

In this 2017 movie, Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. This movie is rated R and is intended for adults. Children or teens may attend if accompanied by an adult. Movie-goers may bring snacks and covered non-alcoholic beverages.

