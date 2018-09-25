–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Sept. 26-Oct. 5

Bountiful Baskets and Bake Sale

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Drive, DeKalb

Free

The Kishwaukee Hospital Auxiliary is presenting its Bountiful Baskets and Bake Sale. An array of baskets will be displayed and raffled in the Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital lobby in the coming weeks. Proceeds will benefit the Kishwaukee Hospital Auxiliary Health Care Scholarships.

Sept. 27

Fall Festival of Crafts

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

$2

Called the oldest and largest craft fair in Illinois, hundreds of vendors gather at the fair that is held on the fourth Thursday of September. Food will be sold. For more information, call 815-498-9688.

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, on the corner of north Second and Locust Streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors that offer locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. Debit, credit and LINK cards are accepted.

Green Lens Film Series

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theater, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb

Free

The Green Lens film series shows documentaries about social and environmental issues. The 2017 film, “Company Town,” tells the story about how one man, David Bouie, attempts to find out what is poisoning his small Arkansas town. He runs up against Koch industries. The audience is invited to stay after the film for a discussion with NIU film scholar Jeff Chown and other NIU faculty and guests.

Sept. 28

Cruise Night

5-8 p.m.

On Railroad Street, downtown Sandwich

Free

The public is invited to enjoy the wide variety of antique and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles that will be on display.

Sept. 28-30

“The 39 Steps”

7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29

2 p.m. Sept. 30

Stage Coach Players Theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb

$13-$15

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, more than150 zany characters (played by a cast of five), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance. For tickets, go to stagecoachers.com or call 815-758-1940.

Sept. 29

Fairy Tales for Adults

2-3:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Ron Allison returns with another installment of Fairy Tales for Adults. This time, he will talk about a Russian tale, “The Firebird and the Princess Vasilisa,” and the Grimm Brothers’ “The Mermaid of the Mill Pond.” Allison’s approach grew out of his love of European fairy tales and encounters with storytellers who opened up the possibilities of using fairy tales for self-examination among adult audiences. The program is intended for adults; children may attend under supervision. No registration is necessary.

Oct. 2

Richard Jenkins Film Series

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$8, $6 for students and senior citizens

This film series is showing nine of DeKalb native Richard Jenkins’ movies. Jenkins is an Emmy award winner and two-time Academy Award nominee, with 111 film credits. The Oct. 2 selection is “North Country.” This 2005 movie is a fictionalized account of the first major successful sexual harassment case in the United States, Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines, where a woman who endured constant stream of insults, sexually explicit language and physical abuse while working as a miner filed and won the landmark 1984 lawsuit. Charlize Theron plays single mother Josey Aimes, one of the first group of women to work at the mine. Richard Jenkins plays her father.

