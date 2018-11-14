–DeKalb County News Briefs

COUNTY

Health insurance signup help offered until Dec. 15

The DeKalb County Health Department is reminding the public that open enrollment for health insurance continues until Dec. 15.

Open enrollment is the annual period when an individual can enroll in a health insurance plan or change their current one. These changes made at other times are subject to restrictions.

The health department is inviting residents to schedule an appointment with their certified application counselor to assist in the application process free of charge.

Individuals who have a longtime family doctor or other existing medical practitioners should research the insurance networks those medical offices accept and double-check before enrolling in a plan.

Also of note, insurance agencies are restricted by law from asking applicants about pre-existing conditions, in accordance with the Affordable Care Act. Only plans that were purchased on or before March 23, 2010, do not have to provide coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The health department will also help anyone who has questions about the application process. The on-staff application counselor is bilingual and able to provide assistance to Spanish speakers.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment with health department staff to enroll need to have these documents: current proof of address, current proof of income, photo identification, birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of citizenship. Interested parties should call the health department at 815-748-2498, through its website, health.dekalbcounty.org, or by email enrollhealth@dekalbcounty.org. Appointments can be made from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

DeKALB

Fundraiser will continue after organizer’s death

A fundraiser Rob Deshazer was organizing before he died will be held as planned.

Deshazer, co-owner of Tapa La Luna and a DeKalb native, died Oct. 9 of a heart attack. He was 41. The restaurant, 226 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, will be the site for Shirt Off Your Back, a fundraiser to help area homeless people, starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 18.

Clothing donations are needed, but donated in a unique way. Come wearing your clothing donations. Walk the cat walk and take it off for the homeless. (Wear your clothing underneath). A gift basket will be awarded to the best strut winner. Bags of donated clothes also will be accepted.

Local food vendors have donated dinner and local businesses have donated raffle prizes.

Also needed are items homeless people can use, such as

Pop-top canned goods,

Water,

New socks and underwear, gloves, hats, long underwear, jackets, long sleeve shirts/sweatshirts, pants, thermals, and gift cards for shoes,

Tents, sleeping bags and yoga mats and

Blankets and pillows

These items will be donated to Hope Haven, which fills 45 to 50 beds a night.

Donations of new school supplies and Payless gift cards from $25-$40 are requested, and will be given to DeKalb Community Unit School District 428. At any given time during the school year, 6 percent of the district’s 6,600 students are homeless.

KIRKLAND

Historical society holds annual meeting

The Kirkland Historical Society’s annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Olson Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St., Kirkland. David Clark will present “Commemorating the Illinois Bicentennial” in cooperation with the Kirkland Public Library. Refreshments will be served.

CORTLAND

Longtime mayor honored by tree planting

A newly planted tree now honors the memory of Kenneth “Kenny” Hetchler. He served Cortland for 38 years and was the town’s mayor for 32 years, making him Cortland’s longest serving mayor.

Hetchler died July 6. To honor his memory, Del’s Family Landscaping Corp. donated and planted a red maple tree in Hetchler Park, 225 W. Ellen Ave.

Hetchler began working for the Town of Cortland in 1955. He began as a police magistrate and after two years was elected as a trustee for a four-year term.

Hetchler was elected mayor in April 1957 and served in that position for 16 years. He chose to run once again and was elected in April 1977 and held the position 20 more years, until 1997.

MALTA

College offers spa treatments to public

The Complementary Health Programs Department at Kishwaukee College now offers skin care services to the public on Tuesdays. Appointments for the Student Clinic can be made online at www.kish.edu/studentclinic.

The treatments are performed by students enrolled in the Kishwaukee College Esthetics Program and range from traditional body therapies to the latest beauty innovations.

Available services include the following.

Custom-blended facial: An experienced student practitioner enrolled in Kishwaukee College’s Esthetics Program will provide a 60-minute facial designed to address specific skin care needs and a thorough skin analysis and consultation, a deep cleansing, steaming, exfoliation, massage, mask and protective creams. The cost is $20.

Back treatment: This service helps to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize while treating any congestion to reveal brighter and smoother, hydrated skin. Includes back massage. The cost is $30.

Waxing services: Assorted services are available. Prices vary.

Appointments are available on Tuesdays through April 2019 and gift certificates are available. For more information, call 815-825-9487 or send an email to lciaccio@kish.edu.

