–DeKalb County News Briefs

NATIONAL

Report: Student loan debt prohibiting millennials from buying homes

Student debt is delaying millennials from buying their first home by seven years, according to a study recently released by the National Association of Realtors.

The report focuses on younger millennials (born 1990 to 1998) and older millennials (born 1980 to 1989). Those surveyed – even older millennials earning higher incomes – say that they can’t save for a down payment because they are paying off school loans.

The study found that 20 percent of millennial respondents own a home.

The respondents said they are typically carrying a student debt load of $41,200 that surpasses their annual income of $38,800. Some 79 percent borrowed money to finance their education at a four-year college; 51 percent are repaying a balance of more than $40,000.

About 60 percent say that if they didn’t have a student loan, they would put that money toward buying a home.

The report says there are ways for people with student debt to get mortgages, but many millennials are unaware of them. It calls on the federal government to do a better job of educating would-be homebuyers. It also calls for tax breaks to encourage businesses to pay off student loans as part of their employee compensation packages.

GENOA

Three businesses preparing to open

A national doughnut chain, a Mexican restaurant and barber are expected to open for business in Genoa.

Dunkin’ Donuts could open for business next year. It will be located in a two-unit commercial building at Prairie Street and Route 72 that will be built as soon as spring 2018. The planned unit development goes through the Plan Commission in October, and then to the City Council for approval, also in October.

The other two businesses are expected to open sooner. Rivers Mexican Cantina & Grill could open as soon as November in the former home of Rosati’s in the Ridge Point Shopping Center on Route 23. The restaurant will apply for a full-service liquor license, so that it can serve beer, wine, margaritas and other drinks inside and an outdoor seating area.

Barber Scott Herron plans to open his shop in the old City Hall building, 113 N. Genoa St., around the end of the year. The space formerly housed a Zumba dance and yoga studio.

SYCAMORE

Restaurant to donate profits to hurricane relief efforts

Sycamore’s Texas Roadhouse will participate in the chain’s nationwide fundraiser to raise money for victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The restaurant, 1950 DeKalb Ave., will donate its profits from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 27 to the American Red Cross and other charities in communities affected by the hurricanes. The public is invited to help the effort by eating there.

DeKALB

Pastor will bless animals in special ceremony

Animals of all kinds are invited to be blessed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s community pet blessing celebration Oct. 1.

The 9th annual celebration will take place at 1 p.m. at the church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb. The pet blessing traditionally is celebrated on the first Sunday in October, which is close to the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his affection toward animals of all kinds. The Rev. Ed Bird, interim rector at St. Paul’s, will give each pet a personal blessing.

Pets of all sizes are welcome. St. Paul’s has ample parking for larger pets and livestock, as well. Photographs of pets who prefer not to travel also can be blessed.

For the safety and health of the animals, the church encourages animals to be in crates, carriers, and/or on leashes as appropriate.

Tails Humane Society will be at the event with animals looking for homes. Donations of puppy and kitten food, kitty litter, dish soap, hand sanitizer, hand soap, newspapers and paper towels for the humane society will be collected.

For information, call the church at (815) 756-4888 or visit stpaulsdekalb.org.

NIU homecoming week kicks off

The first signs that Northern Illinois University is celebrating homecoming will be painted on the windows of local businesses. On Oct. 1, competing student organizations will be paired with local businesses to see who shows the most Huskie Pride using the Homecoming theme to decorate. Participants will use washable paint to decorate shop owner’s windows, the top three submissions will earn points towards the Homecoming Competition.

On-campus activities will continue all week. The homecoming parade will kick off at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, with vehicles, walking entries and floats decked out to pump up the Huskie Pride. The parade will head north down Gilbert Drive, then west on Lucinda Avenue, ending at the Chick Evans Field House.

The Huskies will play Kent State in the homecoming football game at 2:30 pm. Oct. 7 at Huskie Stadium. For tickets, call (815) 753-7225 or visit niuhuskies.com.

–DeKalb County News Briefs–