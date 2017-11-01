–DeKalb County News Briefs

DeKalb

Police giving motorists a break on old parking tickets

If you have outstanding parking fines, you will have a chance during November to pay up at a discount.

The DeKalb Police Department is offering a one-time amnesty program that will discount each outstanding parking ticket by $25.

The DeKalb City Council recently approved the discount as a way to recoup an estimated $400,000 in uncollected fines. Between 2013 and 2016, more than 5,000 parking tickets were issued that have not been paid, resulting in lost revenue.

Amnesty will not be available for violators with 10 or more parking citations, or for those who have received citations for violation of snow route or handicapped parking regulations.

After November, outstanding parking tickets will be sent to the Illinois Debt Recovery Offset Portal for collection. Using this service, anyone in DeKalb with outstanding parking fines will have the amount deducted from their state tax returns.

Neighborhood’s future continues to be discussed

The future revitalization of the Annie Glidden North neighborhood will continue to be discussed at the second of four community meetings. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road.

The DeKalb City Council in August hired Chicago-based Camiros planning firm to carry out a plan about how to make the neighborhood safer and more economically vibrant. The meetings are part of a four-phase plan that is expected to cost the city $83,550.

During the first meeting, residents proposed ideas about how to make the neighborhood of more than 9,500 residents and 3,700 homes more desirable. At the second meeting, people will vote on which ideas they want to develop and sign up as volunteers to work on them. The third and fourth meetings will be used to draw up a neighborhood revitalization plan, which will be presented to the City Council sometime next year.

SANDWICH

Funeral home collecting sweaters for veterans

On Nov. 11, Americans will commemorate Veterans Day. And as its way of honoring veterans, Beverage Family Funeral Home in Sandwich will participate in the annual national Operation Sweaters For Veterans.

From Nov. 6-Nov. 9, Beverage Family Funeral Home will collect new sweaters and gloves that they then will deliver to local VA hospitals, VA homes and veteran service organizations.

The community is invited to support veterans by bringing donations of new sweaters and gloves to Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St., Sandwich. Beverage is one of nearly 1,000 funeral home providers in the Veterans & Family Memorial Care network.

Theater casts its next three productions

Indian Valley Theatre has announced the casts for its next three productions. All shows will be performed at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

The first production is “Mostly Minnesota Christmas,” by Brian Mitchell and directed by Brad Shortridge. Performance dates are Dec. 1-3. The cast includes Darren Whaley as Bill Hanson and Jen Ketchum as Abby Hanson, Linda Whaley as Ruth, Matt Johnson as Vic, William Wille as Ed, Alexis Barkman as Diane, Ale Smith as Lisa, Terry Ahern as Jack, Ellie Gengler as Chris, Riley Shortridge as Nick and Danielle Albright as Oliver Funke.

The next production, “Peter Pan Jr.,” will be performed Jan. 19-21 and involves many area youth. The show is based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and features a score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. It will be directed by Sue Graham.

The cast includes Kendel Graham as Peter Pan, Dani Albright as Captain Hook, Adam Redmond as Michael Darling, Brendan Massey as John Darling, Paige Penman as Wendy Darling, Cara Davis as Mrs. Darling/Jukes the Pirate, Traece Berge as Mr. Darling/Smee, Elena Ortega as Tiger Lily, Emily Redmond as Cecco the Pirate, Jackson Heilemeier as Noodler the Pirate, Isaac Ortega as Starkey the Pirate, Abby Risch as Liza/Nibs the Lost Boy, Hailey Barngrover as Curley the Lost Boy, Hannah Barngrover as Slightly the Lost Boy, Abigail Munar as Tootles the Lost Boy, Matthew Brockway as Twin 1 the Lost Boy, Gavin Lorentzen as Twin 2 the Lost Boy, Tyler Lorentzen as Little Lost Boy 1, Ethan Redmond as Little Lost Boy 2, Sadie Pottinger as Brave Girl 1, Johanna Gengler as Brave Girl 2, Peyton Schwartz as Brave Girl 3, Maggie McGuire as Brave Girl 4, Grace Ackerman as Nana/Brave Girl 5 and Kloe Ronning as Small Brave Girl.

IVT’s third production is “On Golden Pond,” the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year, to be performed for two weekends: March 2-4 and March 9-11. The cast includes R. Scott Purdy as Norm, Autumn Burns as Ethel, Heidi Swarthout as Chelsea, Jon Witt as Bill, Bill Griffith as Charlie and Morgan Miller as Billi.

Tickets for all three shows can be purchased in advance online at www.indianvalleytheatre.com. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the performance will cost more than tickets purchased earlier.

For questions or information about Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or call (888) 365-8889.

