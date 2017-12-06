–DeKalb County News Briefs

STATE

State troopers release holiday traffic stats

On-duty state troopers spent their Thanksgiving weekend handling nearly 10,000 incidents and issuing citations in more than half of them.

In addition, police in Illinois responded to 10 crashes that resulted in 10 fatalities from Nov. 23-Nov. 26. Last year during Thanksgiving weekend, there were 11 fatalities on Illinois roadways.

In all, Illinois State Police reported that 9,609 incidents were handled and 5,684 citations were issued.

Illinois State Police said its troopers issued 3,429 speeding citations over the holiday weekend.

Other Thanksgiving weekend stats from state police:

6,972 traffic stops

440 seat belt citations

81 distracted driving citations

89 arrests for driving under the influence

4,461 warnings issued

794 motorists assisted

505 crashes investigated.

Year-to-date, 1,003 people have died in traffic crashes on Illinois roads, according to Illinois Department of Transportation statistics. That’s seven more deaths than what was recorded at the same point last year.

DeKALB

Children invited to have breakfast with Santa

Youngsters are invited to have breakfast with Santa Dec. 7 at the River Heights Golf Course, 131 Buena Vista Drive, DeKalb. The festivities will begin at 9 a.m., when children can talk to Santa, participate in a craft or two, visit the story telling corner and enjoy a light breakfast. Tickets are $5. Make reservations at dekalbparkdistrict.com. For more information, call (815) 756-8560.

Music boosters establishing hall of fame

Nominations are being sought for an inaugural inductee into the DeKalb Music Hall of Fame. The DeKalb Music Boosters is establishing the hall of fame to recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the music programs of the DeKalb School District.

The first honoree will receive the Muse Award, which will honor an outstanding music advocate a community member (individual, couple or group) who has made a significant impact in developing and fostering the growth of DeKalb School District music programs.

In future years, a Virtuoso Award for a former DeKalb High School musician, a Harmony Award category for a former music group or ensemble, and a Maestro Award for former DeKalb School District music educators or staff members will be given.

Any individual or organization can make a nomination by submitting a nomination form by Dec. 15. Applications are available online at the music booster website, dekalbmusicboosters.wordpress.com. For more information about the application process, contact Julie Spahn at dekalbmusicboosters428@gmail.com.

The Muse Award inductee will be named in February and will be honored at the Talk Derby to Me celebration on April 28.

DeKalb Music Boosters provides supplemental funding and volunteer service to the middle and high school music programs.

Northwestern Medicine to give theater $75,000

Calling the Egyptian Theatre a cultural icon that has a wonderful effect on the community, Northwestern Medicine has pledged $75,000 to the theater’s preservation.

The money will be paid in $25,000 annual contributions over the next three years. The theater will look into ways to integrate the art and health care systems with some of the money.

The historic theater is at 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb.

Orchestra presents popular holiday concert

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will present its Holiday Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, inside the Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

The orchestra will play music of the holiday season, including contemporary and familiar traditional music and holiday favorites including, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “The Christmas Song” featuring singer Mary Beth Kurnat.

Pre-concert music will be provided by the NIU Suzuki Strings Program, directed by Ann Montzka Smelser. Refreshments will be served. This concert is supported in part by the George E. and Betty B. Dutton Foundation.

Tickets will go on sale 30 minutes before the concert. Tickets sell quickly for this popular annual concert. All seats are general admission. Individual ticket prices are $16 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 and over, and a special discounted price of $6 for students (with a valid school ID card), and $6 for children under 12. To learn more about the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, visit kishorchestra.org or the orchestra’s Facebook page.

SANDWICH

Annual Christmas celebration Dec. 7

Join the staff of the Sandwich Public Library District for its annual Christmas celebration, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. The event will be held 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at the library, 925 S. Main St. There, the public can enjoy Christmas treats, ornament making and a visit from certain special jolly-faced man in red. The Sandwich High School Band will perform a special holiday concert.

–DeKalb County News Briefs–