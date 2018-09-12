–DeKalb County News Briefs

STATE

Aquarium free this month for Illinois residents

Admission to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is free this month for all Illinois residents.

The free entrance will allow visitors to explore the aquarium’s new special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, and visit the main galleries and take in an aquatic presentation.

Attendees will need to show proof of state residence for the offer.

The aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, will extend the free days with special night events on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Attendees who can’t visit the museum during the day or on weekends will be able to go and listen to live music while looking at the aquarium.

Here’s a schedule for the evening events:

Caribbean Flavors and Flair (Sept. 17, Sept. 24): There will be Caribbean-inspired food for attendees.

Live Latin Rhythms (Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3, 10): There will be Latin jazz performances, as well as Latin-inspired food and drinks. Attendance to the two October nights will be free.

House Party (Sept. 20, Sept. 27): The event will feature house music from DJs Jesse Saunders, Terry Hunter and Farley Jackmaster Funk.

Admission to the evening events will be free; food and drinks can be purchased.

The aquarium recommends those who want to attend to reserve tickets online due to the popularity of the aquarium’s free days. Tickets can be reserved at sheddaquarium.org for a $3 transaction fee.

COUNTY

Walk in, get a flu shot

The DeKalb County Health Department is offering walk-in service flu vaccines for adults and children 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its DeKalb location, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road. The department also is offering shots from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich, 1022 N. Main St. Appointments are not necessary, and county health officials agree with the Centers for Disease Control that recommends people get flu shots as soon as the vaccine is available.

This year’s vaccine contains the two A viruses and one B virus that were in last year’s vaccine with a different additional B vaccine virus.

Those who want to get vaccinated should bring insurance cards and a photo ID at the time of the shot. The county health department accepts Medicare Part B, Medicaid, and most PPO health insurance plans and offers the service at $38 cash or check for those without health insurance. Children who are uninsured will receive their flu vaccine through the Vaccine for Children program for $15.

The CDC recommends that most people 6 months old and older receive an annual flu vaccination. Certain people are at higher risk of flu, including pregnant women, children younger than 5 years and people 65 years of age and older.

DeKALB

Guidance for parents about how to talk about LGBTQ+ issues

“Starting The Conversation: How to Talk to Your Kids About LGBTQ+ Issues” is the topic of a guided discussion to be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

Admission is free to the program that is being sponsored by Youth Outlook, the DeKalb High School Gender & Sexuality Alliance and the Clinton Rosette Middle School Safe Spot.

Parents and caregivers will learn how to navigate conversations about LGBTQ+ news and people and how to create welcoming homes and communities for their children and friends. Topics will include understanding terminology, using age-appropriate language and identifying resources.

The audience may ask questions and learn terminology that young people are using, how to have age-appropriate conversations that promote greater understanding and inclusion and how to network with community resources. This evening is appropriate for families with children, adolescents and teenagers and adults who interact with young people.

For more information, email Britta Krabill at brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

Social, environmental issues come into focus with film series

The Green Lens film series returns to DeKalb in September with five ground-breaking documentaries about social and environmental issues. The films will be shown free at 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursdays beginning on September 13. Donations are welcome.



Audience members are invited to stay after the films for discussions with NIU film scholar Jeff Chown and other NIU faculty and guests.

Sept. 13: “A Plastic Ocean” (2016, directed by Craig Leeson, 102 min.) An international team travels the world to learn what lies beneath the surface of our seemingly pristine ocean.

Sept. 20: “From the Ashes” (2017, directed by Michael Bonfiglio, 90 min.) An exploration of the communities on the front line of “the war on coal,” from Appalachia to the Powder River Basin. What is at stake for our economy, health and climate?

Sept. 27: “Company Town” (2017, directed by Natalie Kottke and Erica Sardaria, 90 min.) One man, David Bouie, heroically attempts to find out what is poisoning his small Arkansas town. He runs up against Koch industries.

Oct. 4: “Chasing Coral” (2017, directed by Jeff Orlowski, 93 min.) A team of oceanographers and filmmakers sets out to capture what is happening to the Great Barrier Reef. The destruction of these formerly pristine coral reefs is devastating.

Oct. 11: “RBG” (2018, directed by Julie Cohen, Betsy West, 93 min.) A look at the life and work of the extraordinary 84-year old Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Her work on the Supreme Court is described by the people who know her best.

The Egyptian Theater is at 135 N. 2nd Street in DeKalb. Free parking is available near the theatre.

The Green Lens Environmental and Social Justice Film Series is sponsored by DeKalb’s Tapa La Luna Restaurant and the NIU Department of Communication Studies, with logistical support provided by the Egyptian Theatre and DeKalb Stands, an Indivisible group.

For more information, contact DeKalbStands@gmail.com.

MALTA

Kish College plans some 50th anniversary fun

Kishwaukee College will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a homecoming open house 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15 on campus, 21193 Malta Road, Malta. The celebration will include an old-fashioned, family-friendly homecoming with children’s games, a car and tractor show, activities sponsored by various Kish departments and programs and a bonfire. The men’s soccer team will play Carl Sandburg College.

–DeKalb County News Briefs–