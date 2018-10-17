–DeKalb County News Briefs

COUNTY

Promise Grants available until end of the year

Area organizations that provide services to underserved and marginalized people in DeKalb County can apply for Promise Grants, which will be given before the end of the year.

Promise Grants (Beca “Promisa”) are supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, and will distribute about $3,300 among selected nonprofits. A portion of the grants are intended to support early childhood literacy through direct outreach services to underserved populations of children, from birth to kindergarten, and their parents.

Applications are due by Nov. 19. Interested organizations should grant guidelines and apply online at dekalbccf.org/promisegrants. For more information, contact Grants & Community Initiatives Manager Marc Hooks at m.hooks@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.

DeKALB

Fire department to hold CPR class

The DeKalb Fire Department is holding a class to teach residents how to become certified in basic CPR skills. First aid training includes treating bites and stings, open wounds, burns, choking victims and other emergency situations. Participants also will receive defibrillator training.

The four-hour class will be held from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 8 in the DeKalb Fire Department’s Station One, 700 Pine St.

Attendees will perform some hands-on demonstrations and take a written exam. Students who pass the test will be certified through the American Heart Association.

The class fee is $35. To register, visit the city of DeKalb’s finance department at the DeKalb Municipal Building, 200 S. Fourth St. Participants also can call the DeKalb fire station at 815-748-8460 to register.

For more information, email patrick.eriksen@cityofdekalb.com or noah.millard@cityofdekalb.com.

Dogs invited to Howl-o-ween

Humans aren’t the only ones who dress up this time of year. Dogs do, too, and they are invited to participate in a costume parade and compete for prizes. The DeKalb Park District event, Howl-o-ween, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in Katz Park, 393 W. Dresser Road. No registration required. Awards will be given for the following categories: Most “Spook-tacular,” “Howling” with laughter and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. and winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m.

JFK’s speech in DeKalb topic of presentation

On Oct. 25, 1959, the then U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy spoke to a packed house at the Egyptian Theatre. A recording of the speech has been found and will be played during a program marking the 59th anniversary of the speech. Following the playing of the speech, historian Jim Gibbons will present a program about the life of the 35th president of the United States at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Egyptian, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Gibbons, a Marengo resident and historian, has made a name for himself teaching the importance of history. He has been researching history and historical figures since he was in college. Using his passion for and knowledge of history, Gibbons gives presentations on historical events and figures at schools, colleges, libraries and other venues.

SYCAMORE

City leaf pickup service is underway

The city of Sycamore has begun its 2018 leaf pickup program. Pickup days for the section south of DeKalb Avenue and east of South Cross Street are scheduled from now through Oct. 19, Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, Nov. 12 to 16 and Nov. 26 to 30. The pickup days for the rest of the city are scheduled for Oct. 22 to 26, Nov. 5 to 9 and Nov. 19 to 21.

Public works officials urge residents to rake early and often in case the program comes to an early end because of snowfall. Leaves need to be raked on the parkway as close as possible to the back edge of the street curb, but leaves should not be raked into the street to avoid safety problems with traffic and flooding.

Between Dec. 1 and 16, leaves can be brought to the public works facility, 475 N. Cross St., and placed in a dumpster. Leaves must be in Kraft paper bags.

For more information, contact Sycamore Public Works at 815-895-3545 or visit cityofsycamore.com/public-works/leaf-pick-program.

It’s Pumpkin Festival time again in Sycamore

The 57th annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will be held Oct. 24-Oct.28. The city’s biggest event will start with opening ceremonies and cake-cutting Oct. 24.

Trick-or-Treating will be held downtown from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 24. Then the Pumpkin Festival, with its theme, a Pumpkin Carnival, will open with more than 1,000 entries in the Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display, and will also have two carnivals, two large indoor craft shows and many non-profit vendors.

Festivities will culminate with a parade Oct. 28. The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. at Somonauk Street and Borden Avenue, and end about 90 minutes later at Lincoln and Locus streets. Parade entries will be judged for honors based on theme continuity, originality, general appearance and complexity.

Earlier that day, the Sycamore Pumpkin Run, a USATF certified 10K race, will start on east State Street in front of the Sycamore Armory, 516 E. State St., at 9:05 a.m. sharp. For race and registration information, go to pumkpinrunsycamore.com.

Halloween activities will continue to Oct. 29. For more information, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

SANDWICH

Final Summer Day to be celebrated Oct. 20

Derailed, 48 E. Railaroad St., Sandwich, will host the final Sandwich Summer Day of 2018. Railroad Street will be closed down between Main and Eddy streets. Live music on an outdoor stage, a beer tent, raffle and a 50/50 drawing are all part of the festivities. Admission is a $5 wrist band.

–DeKalb County News Briefs–