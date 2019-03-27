Sycamore-based History Center ready to write new chapter

The big move is coming.

A little over a year since its creation, the DeKalb County History Center will soon move into spacious new quarters on its property at 1730 N Main St. in Sycamore.

History Center officials projected a move in March 2019 and while they might not quite hit that target, the property appears close to being ready for use.

A visitor to the property last week found a completed one-floor red building, plus a muddy parking lot that still needed attention.

The current center is housed in a old farmhouse on the property and has been closed in recent weeks in anticipation of the move to new quarters.

The new building will offer exhibit space, research room, dedicated programming area, and collection storage designed to museum standards.

The new facility is the culmination of a process that began just one year ago as the Sycamore History Museum, Joiner History Room and 20-plus local DeKalb County history groups joined forces to create the DeKalb County History Center is Sycamore.

For more information visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.