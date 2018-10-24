Sycamore Pumpkin Festival schedule of events

The city’s biggest event will start with opening ceremonies and trick-or-treating from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 24. Then the Pumpkin Festival, with its theme, a Pumpkin Carnival, will open with more than 1,000 entries in the Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display, and will also have two carnivals, two large indoor craft shows and many non-profit vendors. A parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Oct. 28. at Somonauk Street and Borden Avenue. Earlier that day, the Sycamore Pumpkin Run, a USATF certified 10K race, will start on east State Street in front of the Sycamore Armory, 516 E. State St. For more information, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

Wednesday – Oct. 24

Pumpkin Check-in – Courthouse Lawn – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sycamore Lions Food Trailer – Corner of Maple and State – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Opening / Giant Cake Cutting Ceremony, North Maple Street adjacent to the Courthouse – 5 p.m.

LEAP – Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Tees, Sweatshirts and Stadium Blankets from 4pm-7pm at 134 W. State Street

Thursday – Oct. 25

Kiwanis Prayer Breakfast – United Methodist Church – 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lions’ Pumpkin Display – On the Courthouse Lawn

Pumpkin Celebration – Games, story time & treats, for K thru 5th grade, at the Sycamore Public Library – 6 p.m.

Friday – Oct. 26

Lions’ Pumpkin Display – On the Courthouse Lawn

Sycamore Kiwanis – Cinnamon Roasted Nuts in North Food Court – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Royal Rangers – Pumpkin Festival buttons, patches and hats – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Teen Carnival (Sacramento & State) & Kiddie Carnival (Somonauk & Elm) – 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are ride specials for $25 (check for times at carnival)

United Methodist Church Craft Show (free parking, food available) – “50 Quality Crafters” located at 160 Johnson Ave. – 11a.m. to 5:30p.m. Food and Free Parking Available

ABC Preschool – Pumpkin Festival Flags sold at Paulson Appliance & United Methodist Church – Noon 4 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 27

Sycamore Rotary Pancake Breakfast – St. Mary’s Parish Center, 312 Waterman Street – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lions’ Pumpkin Display – On the Courthouse Lawn

Royal Rangers – Pumpkin Festival buttons, patches and hats – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Autumn Craft / Treasures Market hosted by the Sycamore Music Boosters at the Sycamore High School – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Methodist Church Craft Show – “50 Quality Crafters” located at 160 Johnson Ave. – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and Free Parking Available

Cornerstone Christian Academy Craft and Vendor Show – 355 N Cross Street – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ABC Preschool – Pumpkin Festival Flags sold at United Methodist Church & Paulsons Appliance – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lions Club Pumpkin Display Awards – Courthouse Lawn 10 a.m.

Pumpkin 4-person Golf Scramble – Sycamore Golf Course, 940 E. State Street – 10 a.m. (Registration information – 815-895-3884)

Face Painting – Sycamore High Art Club, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Kiddie Carnival.

DeKalb County History Center Historic Homes Tour – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets – $25 per person, or $40 for 2 people. Tickets are available at the DeKalb County History Center (1730 N. Main), the Sycamore Chamber Office, Sweet Earth Jewelry, and at each home on the day of the walk.

Teen Carnival (Sacramento & State) & Kiddie Carnival (Somonauk & Elm) – 12 p.m. to 10p.m. ($25 ride special, check carnival for times)

The DeKalb County Shrine Club – pork chop sandwiches in front of PJ’s Courthouse Tavern and Grill – 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Fleece Blankets – Cross Roads Community Church, in the South Food Court

Burger & Soup Luncheon – Bethel Assembly of God Church – 131 West Elm St. – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sycamore Rugby Club – Pork Shanks, Mac & Cheese (across from the courthouse) – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marquee Saturday Events – Conscious Circuis Play-tainment Kids Hoop Workshop – 11 a.m. to Noon on Maple Street; Conscious Circuis Roaming Entertainment and Stilt Walker – Noon – 2 p.m.; Strolling Magician Tim Balster – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sycamore Kiwanis Pie Eating Contest – Courthouse Lawn 4 p.m.

Sycamore Angels Rebekah Lodge – Funnel Cakes, Cinnamon Apples, Soups and Drinks in North Food Court – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kishwaukee Valley Barbershoppers – Elephant Ears in the South Food Court – open at 11 a.m.

Sycamore Elks – Sweet Corn and water (across from the Courthouse) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian – Walking Taco’s, drinks, baked goods in North Food Court – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sycamore Kiwanis – Roasted Nuts in North Food Court – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge of Sycamore – Brat on a stick, chili, pretzels, drinks – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 16 – Pulled pork sandwiches, pizza by the slice, hot dogs, baked beans, baked goods, drinks in North Food Court – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 40 – Loaded Baked Potatoes, hot dogs, cookies, and drinks – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Church Food Booth – Baked goods, snacks, drinks, pizza, snow cones, and raffle in front of Blue Moon Bikes

DeKalb Rotary – Brats, hot dogs, drinks, raffle – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oaken Acres Wildlife Center – Live birds on Saturday only, John Sloan Artwork, puzzles, cards, calendars, notebooks, notepads, stationary, jewelry, cat toys, feeders, handmade frogs, jewelry, soap, t-shirts, crochet items, honey in front of Taxco – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TAILS Humane Society- Glass Sculptures, t-shirts, dog treats & costumes, puzzles, key chains, brownies from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Gracie Center – Popcorn in the South Food Court from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

LEAP – Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Tees, Sweatshirts and Stadium Blankets from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 134 W. State Street

SCARF (Sudden Cardiac-death Awareness Research Foundation) – t shirts, pop sockets, rubber bracelets, SCARF specific items.

Friends of the Sycamore Library – Used books, CD’s, DVD’s, VHS and CD books on tape at the Sycamore Library

Cross Roads Community Church – fleece blankets

Lions’ Pumpkin Display – On the Courthouse Lawn

Autumn Craft & Treasures Market hosted by the Sycamore Music Boosters at the Sycamore High School – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ABC Preschool – Pumpkin Festival Flags, Paulsons Appliance – Noon to 2 p.m.

Sycamore Chamber 10,000 Meter Road Run – 9:05 a.m. start at the Armory Pumpkin Festival Run Website

Teen Carnival (Sacramento & State) & Kiddie Carnival (Somonauk & Elm) – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($25 ride special, check carnival for times)

Royal Rangers – Pumpkin Festival buttons, patches and hats – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 40 – Loaded Baked Potatoes, hot dogs, cookies, and drinks – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sycamore Rugby Club – Pork Shanks, Mac & Cheese (across from the courthouse) – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sycamore Kiwanis – Roasted Nuts in North Food Court – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 16 – Pulled pork sandwiches, pizza by the slice, hot dogs, baked beans, baked goods, drinks in North Food Court – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian – Walking Taco’s, drinks, baked goods in North Food Court – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beef Burger Luncheon – Bethel Assembly of God Church – 131 West Elm St. – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The DeKalb County Shrine Club – pork chop sandwiches – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Church Food Booths – Baked goods, snacks, drinks, pizza, snow cones, and raffle in Front of Blue Moon Bikes

St. Peter’s Church Episcopal Church – brats, hot dogs, pumpkin squares and drinks (at 218 Somonauk St.) – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sycamore Angels Rebekah Lodge – Funnel Cakes, Cinnamon Apples,

Soups and Drinks in North Food Court 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kishwaukee Valley Barbershoppers – Elephant Ears in the South Food Court – open at 10 a.m.

Sycamore Elks – Sweet Corn and water across from the Courthouse 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge of Sycamore – Brat on a stick, chili, pretzels, corndogs, drinks – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oaken Acres Wildlife Center – John Sloan Artwork, puzzles, cards, calendars, notebooks, notepads, stationary, jewelry, cat toys, feeders, handmade frogs, jewelry, soap, t-shirts, crochet items, honey in front of Taxco – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeKalb Rotary – Brats, hot dogs, drinks, raffle – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LEAP – Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Tees, Sweatshirts and Stadium Blankets from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 134 W. State Street

Conexion Comunidad – Churros, Tamales, Hot Cocoa, hibiscus and rice water in front of Sycamore City Building 308 W. State St., Noon – 5 p.m.

SCARF (Sudden Cardiac-death Awareness Research Foundation) – t shirts, pop sockets, rubber bracelets, SCARF specific items.

Pumpkin Festival Parade – Sponsored by Ideal Industries, Somonauk – Elm – California – State & Main Streets. Parade kicks off at 1 p.m.