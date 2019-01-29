Where to find a warming center in DeKalb County

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.

Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open.

• DeKalb Senior Center, 330 Grove Street , DeKalb, IL 60115 , 9:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

• DeKalb Park District, Haish Gymnasium, 303 S. Ninth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115, 6 a.m. through 7:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. through 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. through 3:45 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. Saturday

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street , DeKalb, IL 60115, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.. Sunday

• Haven Center, 1145 Rushmore Drive.

• Sandwich Public Library, 925 S Main Street , Sandwich, IL 60548

• Sycamore Police Department , 535 DeKalb Avenue Sycamore, Il 60178 Open 24 hours- every day

• Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State Street Sycamore, IL 60178, 9 a.m. through 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. through 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. through 5 p.m., Sunday