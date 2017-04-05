District 709 school plans memorial garden to honor fifth grader

The Grundy Elementary PTO is planning on adding a memorial area on the school’s playground for Lanie Riddle, a fifth grade girl at Grundy who passed away last summer after a long battle with cancer.

In addition to the beautiful flowering tree that was planted last year; the PTO is hoping to add a butterfly bench, a pagoda bell tower, and additional landscaping.

The PTO has presented the plans to Lanie’s parents, Jay and Darcy Riddle, and they love it! Once the butterfly bench and pagoda bell tower have been installed, Lanie’s classmates will be invited to help plant flowers and shrubs.

The total cost of the project is $7,000. We are inviting Grundy families and friends to make donations (cash or checks made payable to the Grundy PTO) by April 21st. Donations can be dropped off in the school office or mailed to:

Grundy Elementary School

1100 S. 4th Avenue

Morton, IL 61550

Attention: Lanie’s Memorial

“Thank you in advance for your support of this beautiful tribute to Lanie,” said Principal Michael Saunders.