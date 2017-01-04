DuPage County Briefs

DU PAGE COUNTY

Making 2017 Safer with Smart911

DuPage County is urging residents to make the New Year safer by signing up for Smart911.

Smart911 is a free public safety service available to anyone who lives, works or visits DuPage County. Users create a secure, private online safety profile that includes essential household information about family members, home, pets and vehicles. When users call 911, the profile appears on the dispatcher’s screen, and the dispatcher can convey any critical information to first responders answering the call.

Smart911 users can create their profile at www.smart911.com. Users decide what important information they share, but they can include anything that may be needed in an emergency, including:

Family members’ ages, photos or physical descriptions

Information about their home, including address, utility shutoff valves and key holders

Medical information, such as medications, medical conditions or disabilities

Special considerations like language restrictions, restraining orders or rescue notes

Smart 911 is valuable when unresponsive callers are unable to speak due to a medical condition, or in a house fire when first responders need to locate family members or pets. Because users can include photos in their profiles, Smart911 can also save valuable time if a child goes missing.

One other important feature: More than 70 percent of 911 calls come from mobile phones. That cell phone’s exact location can’t always be determined by GPS from a cell tower. Smart911 displays the listed address of the mobile phone in the profile and can track the call via GPS, even if the call is disconnected.

DuPage County was the first county in Illinois to offer Smart911; since its introduction in 2011, more than 29,000 residents have created safety profiles. Learn more on the DuPage ETSB webpage at www.dupageco.org/smart911 and register at www.smart911.com.

New director to focus on DuPage County tourism growth

The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCVB) starts the new year with a new director of sales, whose job will be to grow the county’s $2.5 billion industry. Justin Roach joins DCVB from Sports Planning Guide, where as the director of sports sales he increased revenues more than 350 percent in four years.

Tourism in DuPage County creates 22,000 jobs and pumps $42 million back into local government coffers. The most recent numbers from Illinois show that while tourism grew in 2015 in the state, DuPage County’s market share actually fell slightly.

Growing the county’s tourism market share will be a main area of focus in 2017. As sales director, Roach will primarily be responsible for leading the DCVB sales staff in elevating the organization within the travel and tourism industry, and therefore generating additional economic impact for the county. Roach will also be in charge of developing new strategies to reach additional markets, which in turn will keep DuPage competitive with similar tourism contenders, such as St. Louis, Nashville, and Indianapolis.

This year, the county will be unrolling its new strategic plan, GPS: A Tourism Roadmap. Roach will help to implement the strategy for luring more meetings and visitors to DuPage.

NAPERVILLE

NIU Naperville Seminar shows how landscaping can help the environment

Mark your calendar for the 2017 DuPage Environmental Summit planned for Jan. 19. The free event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the NIU Naperville Campus. This year’s topic is “Landscaping for a Healthier Life.”

The 2017 DuPage Environmental Summit will focus on what the public can do on their immediate home and business landscapes to save water and energy, and create healthy and healing environments for ourselves and our community.

Summit participants will learn about the regional Chicagoland forest canopy and the challenges in managing urban forests. Trees clean the air and water, reduce stormwater runoff, increase physical and mental health, improve property values, provide critical habitat for wildlife and many other benefits. The Chicago Region Trees initiative was formed in 2014 to draw attention to these issues and focus regional attention on the plight of our urban forest.

Since 2006, the i-Tree software suite has provided free analytic tools to quantify community forest structure and the environmental services trees provide based on U. S. Forest Service science, including how to assess the energy effects of tree cover in a residential setting.

Participants will also learn how trees and natural landscapes are used as healing environments in healthcare, educational and residential settings. When these spaces are incorporated into neighborhoods and business locations, they allow users to experience the same physical and mental health benefits as being totally immersed in nature. The importance of interacting with nature and wildlife will also be discussed as well as how both of these elements provide therapeutic services.

Several local and regional not-for-profits and businesses working in areas related to this topic will be in the exhibit area from 7:30 a.m.-noon.

Register at Eventbrite. Search for 2017 DuPage Environmental Summit.