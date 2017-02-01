DuPage County Briefs

COUNTY

Opioid deaths up 53 percent

Deaths related to legal and illegal opioids in DuPage County increased by 53 percent in 2016, over 2015, according to figures released by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. The figures also show a trend toward the mixture of the opioid fentanyl into the heroin and the emergence of fentanyl analogues. These fentanyl analogues are strong, and DuPage County has had its first death due to carfentanyl, which is 10,000 stronger than morphine.

The causes of the 51 deaths in 2015 are attributed to:

Heroin, 36

Heroin/fentanyl mixture, 7

Fentanyl alone, 8

2016 figures compared this way:

Heroin, 36; no increase

Heroin/fentanyl mixture, 26; a 370 percent increase

Fentanyl alone, 16; 100 percent increase

Total deaths, 78; 53 percent increase

Convalescent center asks public to help spread Valentine cheer

How much does a smile cost? How about $3? For that amount, the public can spread Valentine Day cheer and warm wishes to residents at the DuPage Convalescent Center. The donation will help send a Valentine balloon to Center residents.

Last year, the public sent more than 800 heart-shaped, helium balloons to line the corridors and rooms on Valentine’s Day. Volunteers and staff delivered the balloons to more than 350 residents living at the center.

Balloon donations will be accepted until Feb. 13, and may be sent to: DuPage Convalescent Center, Attn: Valentine Balloons, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, 60187.

Balloons will be delivered to residents Feb. 14.

Funds from the sale of balloons will benefit the Resident Recreation Fund, which provides programs and activities to improve the quality of life of residents living at the center. For more information, contact Linda Gray at (630) 784-4303 or linda.gray@dupageco.org.

Grace period extended for voter registration

Potential voters can register now to vote in the upcoming Feb. 28 primary.

If an individual living in Wayne, Winfield or Naperville township or the city of Aurora is not registered or whose registration is not up-to-date, the grace period registration and voting is available at the DuPage County Election Commission. The commission’s office hours are as follows:

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Feb. 18

8 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 20-Feb.27

9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 11

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 18-Feb. 25

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 26

NAPERVILLE

Good Friday holiday questioned in new school calendar

Granting the Good Friday holiday may be a topic of discussion when the Naperville District 203 School Board votes on the district’s 2018-19 calendar. The board is expected to take action on the calendar at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Board member Susan Crotty has questioned why students get Good Friday, a Christian holiday, off.

LOMBARD

Artist series to mark Lincoln’s birthday with original play

The tenth season of Artist Series presentations at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lombard, continues 3 p.m. Feb. 12, with “An Evening with Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln,” an original drama written by and featuring Max and Donna Daniels.

The Daniels have an extensive background in theater and have been portraying Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln professionally since 1988.

“An Evening with Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln” takes place in the White House in April 1865, at the end of the Civil War. As the President and Mrs. Lincoln reflect on the events of the past four years and their plans for the future, the play flashes back to the beginning of their lives together – their courtship and marriage, the births of their children, Mr. Lincoln’s legal career and the development of his political career, then and brings the audience forward through the tumultuous Civil War and personal family traumas.

The Daniels research and write their own scripts, which are popular at Civil War re-enactments throughout the Midwest. The actors make more than 200 appearances each year for schools, libraries and other organizations. They are past vice presidents of the National Association of Lincoln Presenters and have received its awards for “Best Abraham,” “Best Mary,” “Best Abraham and Mary Lincoln Team” and “Lincoln Legend.”

An informal reception with light refreshments will follow the presentation, during which the original and distinctive cards of artist Tracy Kokonas will be available for purchase.

No tickets will be sold for the program, but a free-will offering will be accepted. St. John’s Lutheran Church is on the southeast corner of Lincoln and Maple streets in Lombard. Information about St. John’s Artist Series is available by calling the church office, (630) 629-2515.

ELMHURST

Film focuses on climate change

Elmhurst Cool Cities and Elmhurst College will host a screening of the documentary “Time to Choose” as part of the 2017 One Earth Film Festival at 1 p.m. March 5, at Elmhurst College, Illinois Hall, Schaible Science Center.

The One Earth Film Festival presents environmental films and programming to bring about an understanding of climate change, sustainability and the power of people, and to initiate positive actions for the planet.

“Time to Choose” addresses the challenges of climate change and humanity’s race against the clock to implement solutions. A short question-and-answer period with environmental advocates will follow the film.

The festival runs from March 3-12. Tickets for all films are free, with a recommended $5 per person contribution to support the festival. Tickets for “Time to Choose” are limited. For reservations or for more information, contact Elmhurst Cool Cities at ecoolcities@gmail.com or call (630) 426-9789.

Now in its 10th year, Elmhurst Cool Cities Coalition is a volunteer coalition working to improve Elmhurst’s sustainability through education, outreach and community action.