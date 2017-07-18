–DuPage County Calendar of Events

July 20

Rock ’N Wheels

6-10 p.m.

Addison Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison

Free

Grill Night, at Rock ’N Wheels will feature food from a number of Addison restaurants. Hip hop band Two White Crew will play at 7:30 p.m., after Funky Monks (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band) at 6:30 p.m., on the 95.9 The River Rock ’N Wheels stage. Classic cars and motorcycles will be on display in the cruise night area along Army Trail Road east of May Street. Historical Museum craft fair and open house will be held until 8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert

7:30 p.m.

Central Park Band Shell, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville

Free

The Ringlings & The Circus will perform with special guest Andy Glover. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; bench seating is limited.

July 21

Michael Connelly Book Signing

7 p.m.

North Central College, Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

$31

Michael Connelly will speak and take questions before signing his latest book, “The Late Show,” about a driven young detective trying to prove herself in the Los Angeles Police Department. Order books and tickets at andersonbookshop.com. You will receive your book when you arrive at the event.

July 22

Early American Life Magazine Reception

1:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

Free

Tess Rosch and her staff from Early American Life Magazine Rosch will share their knowledge of traditional decorating, antiques, folk art, restoration and historic preservation. Refreshments will be served. Call (630) 469-1867 for more information.

Start Your Rockin’ collection

2 p.m.

Lizzadro Museum, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

$5 per person; free for museum members

Create your own personalized rock collection. Cartons and materials for decoration are provided. Each child can choose several rocks to start or fill in their collection carton. Rocks from home can also be brought in for identification.

July 23

Chicago in the 1970s: Music, Sports and Radio

2-3:30 p.m.

Elmhurst History Museum Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst

$10 (History Museum member) $15 (non-member)

Dave Hoekstra, author, journalist and WGN-AM Chicago weekend host, will moderate a discussion about the Chicago cultural scene in the 1970s that led to a perfect storm on Disco Demolition Night. Hear firsthand accounts of what went on during this historic event, and take part in a Q&A session with the panelists: Mike Veeck, former White Sox promotions manager and minor league team owner; Bob Chicoine, former Comiskey Park vendor at Disco Demolition; Mitch Michaels, former WLUP program manager and rock DJ since 1971; Jim Rittenberg, general manager Faces disco club; Jeff Schwartz, former WLUP general sales manager. For more information, call (630) 833-1457.

Concerts in your Parks

7 p.m.

Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Free

The evening’s performance is by the Midwest Dueling Pianos, a request-driven show that spans generations. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a Sunday evening of musical entertainment.

July 25

Mark Twain and His Life

7 p.m.

Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

$10 for adults, $8 history center members, $5 for students 18 and under

Actor Terry Lynch will portray Mark Twain in the presentation, “Between Two Comets: The Life of Mark Twain.” The Halley’s Comets of 1835 and 1910 coincided with Twain’s life span. Lynch as Twain, shares his life, writings, his struggle to support his family with his work and to be accepted by society. Call (630) 469-1867 for tickets.

July 26

Elmhurst Farmers Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Vallette, east of York Road

Free

This weekly open market features area farmer’s produce and vegetables, along with some retail, service and food items. The market is open rain or shine.

