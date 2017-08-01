–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Aug. 3

Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park

Free

The C.J. Stanley band, which performs a cutting edge blend of southern rock and Texas blues, will perform. The group, consisting of family and life-long friends has entertained audiences for more than 25 years. The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Wheaton Municipal Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton

Free

The American Spirit is the theme of this concert. Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man will open the program of classics from American composers including George Gershwin, John Williams and Leonard Bernstein.

Middle School Night at the Pool

8:30-10:30 p.m.

East End Pool, 463 Schiller St., Elmhurst

$7 early registration, $10 at the door

Calling all sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Drinks and snacks will be available to purchase and a DJ will play music all night long. Register before 6 p.m. the night of the event to receive the early registration fee. Participants who register at the event must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Aug. 4-6

AAUW Elmhurst Area Used Book Sale

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5, 12-3 p.m. Aug. 6

Lincoln Elementary School, 565 S. Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Thousands of books (hardback and paperback) will be available to purchase. Donated by the community and sorted into more than 30 categories, the sale includes a large children’s section, as well as parent/teacher resources, collector’s books, cookbooks, travel, self-help, the arts, sports and more. There will also be a section of books from the York High School English Department reading list for the coming school year. Preview Night will be held 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3 for an admission of $10.

Destination Asia

6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 4

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 6

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Free with arboretum admission

Kick off the fourth annual Destination Asia Festival with a formal ceremony and a Japanese lantern display on Meadow Lake. The festival includes Japanese drumming, dance, food, a bonsai show and performances by champion sumo wrestlers.

Aug. 5

Wheaton Brew Fest

1-4:30 p.m.

Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton

$45; $20 designated driver; $75 VIP; $35 VIP designated driver

Wheaton’s annual outdoor craft beer fest features more than 100 brews, entertainment and food vendors. Admission price includes a commemorative pint glass. This is a 21-and-older event. For more information, call (630) 510-5064.

Aug. 6

Naperville Plays! And Sheep Sunday

1-4 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$12 adults, $8 children 4-12 years old, $10 senior citizens; free for Naperville residents, children under 4, Naper Settlement and DuPage Children’s Museum members

Families will enjoy a fun afternoon of shepherding demonstrations, animal tales and hands-on activities, especially for animal lovers. Admission includes free ice cream from Colonial Cafe, hands-on family activities and tours of historic buildings. Ice cream will be served from 2-3:30 p.m. to the first 300 guests.

Aug. 9

Movie on the Green

7 p.m.

Oakbrook Center’s Village Green, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Free

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” is the final movie in Oakbrook Center’s Movie on the Green summer series. The movie is a family comedy about Rafe, who has an epic imagination and a slight problem with authority. Both collide when he transfers to an oppressive, rule-crazy middle school. Rafe and his scheming best friend Leo hatch a plan to break every rule in the school’s code of conduct. Call (630) 573-0700 for more information. There is no rain date.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events–