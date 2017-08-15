–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Aug. 17

Cruisin’ Nights and Street Fair

5-9 p.m.

Downtown Westmont, Cass Avenue, Westmont

Free

The Westmont Cruisin’ Nights and Street Fair covers more than three blocks of downtown Westmont closed off exclusively for classic car parking every Thursday this summer. The event features live bands, DJs, radio station promotions, street fair market vendors, children activities, car clubs and business and restaurant specials.

Uniquely Thursdays

6-9 p.m.

Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale

Free

The rock band, 7th Heaven, ends the 15th annual Uniquely Thursdays concerts for this summer.

Summer Concert

6:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park

Free

Mason Rivers, a high-energy country band, will perform covers of some of the best of today’s country music as well as the classics,

Thursday Night Canoe and Kayak Runs

6:30-8 p.m.

Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn

$5 per boater

Register to paddle a canoe or a kayak in buoy run races on Lake Ellyn. For participants ages 9 and older. Contact the Glen Ellyn Park District at (630) 858-2462 or go to gepark.org.

Naperville Municipal Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville

Free

The Naperville Municipal Band wraps up its summer concert series with a concert called School Daze, celebrating the beginning of a new school year.

Aug. 17-Aug. 20

Jaycees Charity Carnival

6-10 p.m. Aug. 17

6-11 p.m. Aug. 18

1-11 p.m. Aug. 19

12-5 p.m. Aug. 20

Downtown Elmhurst on Park Avenue between Prospect and Myrtle avenues

$60 mega pass

The Elmhurst Jaycee’s Carnival will offer a variety of carnival rides for a weekend of fun. The carnival will be open free for special needs children and their families from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Aug. 19. All carnival proceeds will be donated to charity.

Aug. 18

Family Night

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Free, $5 per car parking fee

Cantigny concludes its Cruise Nights and live music with a performance by country rocker Joe Kalish with T-Rexplorers. Events will include a Triceratops Challenge, Feed the T-Rex and Meet Ranger the T-Rex. Youngsters can identify real Triceratops bones. For more information, call (630) 668-5161.

Aug. 18-Aug. 19

Naper Nights Concert Series

5-10 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$15 for adults, $10 for children

Relax under the stars while enjoying food, drinks and music with family and friends. Three bands will perform each night, and will cover Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen songs. For the complete schedule, call (630) 420-6010 or go to napersettlement.com.

Aug. 19

Park Palooza

5-10 p.m.

Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst

Free

This family event will feature live music including Second Time Around and No Alternative. Enjoy activities including kids’ activities, face painting, a beer and wine garden and various food trucks. For more information, call (630) 993-8900.

Aug. 19-Aug. 20

Fall Art Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 20

Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Free

The Fall Art Festival will feature more than 60 juried artists from all over the country showcasing and selling their work in paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, woods and other media.

Create a personalized rock collection. Cartons and materials for decoration and personalization are provided. Each child can choose several rocks to start or fill in their collection carton. Rocks from home may be brought in for identification. Reservations are required. Call (630) 833-1616.

Aug. 23

Elmhurst Farmers Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Vallette, just east of York Road, Elmhurst

Free

The weekly open market features area farmers’ produce and vegetables, along with some retail, service and food items. The market is open rain or shine.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events–