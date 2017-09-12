–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Sept. 13-Sept. 17

Expo Chicago

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 13-Sept. 16

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 17

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

$20; $15 for students and senior citizens

Initiating the international fall art season each September, Expo Chicago hosts leading art galleries from around the world that present contemporary art and culture.

Sept. 14 and Sept. 17

“No Man’s Land”

7 p.m. Sept. 14

2 p.m. Sept. 17

McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

$24

Broadcast live to the MAC from Wyndham’s Theatre, London will be Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land,” In the play set during a summer’s evening, two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men. The broadcast will be followed by a Q & A with the cast and director Sean Mathias. For more information, call (630) 942-4000.

Sept. 15

Canadian Brass

7:30 p.m.

Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., on the campus of Wheaton College

$10-$45

Canadian Brass performs an evening of family fun with music from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements. To purchase tickets or for more information visit artistseries.org or call (630) 752.5010. This performance kicks off Wheaton College’s 2017-18 Artist Series

Sept. 16

Low-Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pet Supplies Plus, 299 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn

Exams free; prices vary for other services

Spay Illinois will host a pet vaccine clinic. No appointments are necessary and exams are free at Spay Illinois’ pet vaccine clinic. A variety of services for dogs and cats may be purchased together or individually. Spay Illinois is a registered non-profit organization in Illinois dedicated to making pet care affordable for all owners. Call (630) 961-8000 or go to spayillinois.org for more information.

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest

1-5 p.m.

Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst

$50; $20 for designated drivers

The Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest will feature more than 50 craft beers from 30 breweries throughout the greater Chicago area. The Explore Elmhurst Trolley will make rounds throughout Elmhurst during the fest. Proceeds will benefit the educational programs and exhibits of the Elmhurst History Museum, Churchville Schoolhouse and Rotary Club of Elmhurst community service projects.

Sept. 17

Car Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Free, with $10 parking

The annual auto show will feature a variety of vintage cars, food, entertainment and prizes. For more information, contact Brian Gray at (630) 260.8167 or BGray@Cantigny.org.

Sept. 18

Glow in the Park Lantern Walk

5-8 p.m.

Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn

Free, but donations to Lurie Children’s Hospital are appreciated

The Glen Ellyn Park District is partnering with Charlie’s Corner Foundation with proceeds benefiting Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for an evening of family activities. Enjoy bounce houses, an inflatable climbing wall, food available for purchase from The Stand, live music from Dave Rudolf at 6 p.m., and more, until the sun goes down. At approximately 7:30 p.m., join or watch the lantern parade around Lake Ellyn, Participants will have an opportunity to create a paper lantern for the walk at the event ($10 fee; supplies provided), or may bring their own. For more information, call (630) 858-2462.

Sept. 19

Tuesday Night Bingo

4-9:15 p.m.

Alexander Bradley Burns American Legion Post 80, 4000 S. Saratoga, Downers Grove

Free

Pull tab and raffle game sales eill be held 4-6:30 p.m. Raffle games will be held 6:30-6:45 p.m., and bingo will be played 6:45-9:15 p.m.

