–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Oct. 6

Breakfast for a Cause

7:30-9 a.m.

Our Saviour’s Celebration Center, 919 S. Washington St., Naperville

Free

“Moving Up from Poverty: Three Steps Forward, Two Steps Back,” is the title of a presentation to be given by Karen Wells, president and CEO of The AIW Group, a company she founded based on her passion for philanthropy, diversity and inclusion, leadership development and motivational speaking.

Oct. 6-8

Oktoberfest

5-10 p.m. Oct. 6

noon-10 p.m. Oct. 7

noon-5 p.m. Oct. 8

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$15 for adults, $10 for children 4 to 12 years old

This annual autumn event celebrates Naperville’s heritage. Under a large heated tent, live musical entertainment will range from classic German oompah music to classic rock, along with German beer and cuisine. Family-friendly events will be held 12-3 p.m. Oct. 6. All proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society.

Oct. 6

Wheaton College Artist Series

6:30 p.m. talk

7:30 p.m. performance

Edman Chapel, Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton

$45 general admission, $40 senior citizens, $10 students

Taiwanese-Australian violin virtuoso Ray Chen will make his Artist Series debut. He has performed with major orchestras around the world and at Carnegie Hall.

Oct. 7

Cub Scout Pack 66 Bike Drive

9 a.m-12 p.m.

Highlands Elementary School, 525 S. Brainard St., Naperville

Free

Highlands Elementary School Cub Scout Pack 66 is hosting a bike drive to benefit Working Bikes. The public is invited to bring bikes of any size, and parts and accessories. The not-for-profit Working Bikes redistributes bicycles to humanitarian aid organizations throughout Latin America and Africa. Locally, Working Bikes partners with homeless transition, refugee resettlement and

youth programs to give refurbished bicycles to people in need in Chicago. All donations are tax deductible.

Knot Those Pearls

1-3 p.m.

Lizzadro Museum, 220 Cottage Hill, Elmhurst

$35

Pat Koko of the West Suburban Lapidary Club will teach knotting techniques used in necklaces and bracelets. Instruction will include discussion of beading techniques, use of tools, beads, clasp and string. All materials and tools will be included. Participants will make a single strand faux pearl bracelet to take home. The class is for people 15 and older. Reservations are required. Call (630) 833-1616.

Oct. 8

French Market

9 a.m-1:30 p.m.

Main Street Train Station South parking lot, between Main Street and Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn

Free

The French Market features locally grown fresh produce, organic meats, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry and more. Local entertainment and special programming changes weekly.

Danada Fall Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Danada Equestrian Center, 3S507 Naperville Center, Wheaton

Free

Join a celebration of the horse and the season at this annual event. Enjoy a parade of breeds, continuous equestrian performances, hayrides, pony rides, face painting, grooming demonstrations, educational displays, food and more. No registration required. Questions? Call (630) 668-6012.

Oct. 9

“The Art of Rightsizing”

1:30 p.m.

Windsor Park, 124 Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream

Free

Relocation expert Tammy Bilek will talk about what she calls “rightsizing” for senior citizens, including space planning, sorting, downsizing, packing, moving and getting settled in a new location. Reservations are required. Call (877) 836-5664 or visit WindsorParkIllinois.org.

Central DuPage Camera Club

7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Park District Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard, Wheaton

Free

The Central DuPage Camera Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. The meetings are open to the public and new members are welcome. An educational presentation is given on the second Monday of the month; this may include travel photos, equipment or photo software demonstrations or other photography discussions. On the fourth Monday night, members can submit color and black-and-white prints and digital image files for competition. The images are evaluated by a team of outside judges and ribbons are awarded. For more information, go to centraldupagecameraclub.org

–DuPage County Calendar of Events–