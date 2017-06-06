–DuPage County Calendar of Events

June 7, 14

Wednesdays, Woods and Wine

5-8 p.m.

Arbor Court of the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$10 for arboretum members, $15 for non-members

Wednesday is the new Friday. Unwind with live music and drinks on warm summer evenings in the Arboretum’s courtyard. Frank & Dave will perform June 7 and Five Guys Named Moe on June 14. No children allowed.

June 8

Wheaton Municipal Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton

Free

Another opening. Another show. The Wheaton Municipal Band kicks off its season with overtures, show tunes, marches and novelty selections.

Rock ’n’ Wheels

6-10 p.m.

Village Green, East of Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison

Free

Every Thursday evening through August, Addison will host themed food fests, musical entertainment, rides for kids, craft show and Bike & Car Cruise Night. For details, visit ItHappensInAddison.com.

June 9

Summer Kickoff Celebration

5-10 p.m.

Bensenville Water Park & Splash Pad, 1100 W. Wood St., Bensenville

Free

This year’s free Water Park and Splash Pad event will feature a DJ, games, prizes and a movie, along with events such as sand castle and hula hoop contests, lifeguard safety demonstrations and relay races. Attendees will enjoy the water park’s 155-foot water slide and “plunge pool,” two additional slides, a diving board, a dive well and interactive spray park. At dusk, the Park District will show itsfirst 2017 Movie in the Park, “Star Wars: Episode 7: The Force Awakens.”

June 10

Eldridge Adventure Day

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eldridge Park, 363 Commonwealth Lane, Elmhurst

Free

Enter a fishing contest, go on a bug hunt, meet exotic animals or visit a petting zoo. Plenty of family fun, including carnival games and face painting.

June 11

Hometown Picnic

1-4 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$12 for adults; $8 for youth 4–12; $10 for senior citizens 62 and older; Naperville residents and Naper Settlement members are free

The picnic will feature old-fashioned games, contests, music and an apple pie baking competition. Bring your family and food, enjoy some outdoor fun and relive the past.

June 11

Concert in Your Park

7 p.m.

Walnut Ridge Park, 2304 Keim Road, Naperville

Free

Concerts will be held at various parks, based on the results of the Naperville Park District’s Your Concert, Your Park, Your Choice online contest. Residents voted for concert sites and type of music to be performed. The first concert will be in Walnut Ridge Park. The band Shout Out will perform.

June 12

Hinsdale Farmers Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale

Free

The Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its 41st annual Farmers Market. Regionally grown farm-fresh produce and products are sold in the local outdoor marketplace every Monday. Some of the returning vendors and their wares are: Evergreen Farms and Nichols Farm & Orchard, fruits and vegetables; Olives 4 You, olives and hummus; CRIA, honey and honey products; The Cheese People, local cheeses, Farmer Nick’s, frozen meats and Hildreth Organics.

June 13

Prairie Tour

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Russell Kirt Prairie at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn

Free

As participants take a guided walk through the college’s prairie restorations, they will learn about wildlife and natural processes as well as identify some of the more than 100 species of native Illinois plants found throughout the 18-acre prairie preserve. For more information, call (630) 942-8331.

June 14

Movies on the Green

7 p.m.

Oakbrook Center’s Village Green, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Free

Oakbrook Center will host a movie every Wednesday through Aug. 9. The first movie of the season will be “Moana,” rated PG. Go to oakbrookcenter.com for more details.

