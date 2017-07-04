–DuPage County Calendar of Events

July 6

Patriotic Sing-along

5 p.m.

Windsor Park, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream

Free

In honor of America’s independence, Windsor Park is hosting a patriotic sing-along. Reserve your spot by calling (877) 836-5664 or by visiting windsorparkillinois.org.

Radio and the Great American Songbook

7 p.m.

Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive, Woodridge

Free

Join Steve Darnall, host of “Those Were the Days” radio show on WDCB, for a look at radio’s role in shaping the Great American Songbook – with rare radio appearances by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and others.

Wheaton Municipal Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton

Free

Timothy Rhea, director of Bands at Texas A & M University, will conduct a program of audience favorites, the Wheaton Municipal Band’s next concert. The program will include his personal arrangements of popular overtures. Visit wheatonmunicipalband.org for more information.

July 7

Children’s Trolley Rides

10:15 a.m.

Jackson Avenue at Eagle Street, Naperville

$8

This 30-minute trolley ride will engage children in activities and song. Children’s music will be played on the trolley, and children will be given a list of things to “find” along the way. Every rider needs a ticket. Trolley is enclosed, heated, has air conditioning, and will run rain or shine. No strollers. No refunds. For more information, call (630) 420-2223.

July 8

Chicagoland Daylily Society Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Free with arboretum admission

Marvel at the wide range of colors and varieties of daylilies and participate in the judging as the Chicagoland Daylily Society presents this day-long show. For more information, call (630) 968-0074.

July 11

Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment

11:30 a.m.

Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court, Naperville

Free

Pack a lunch, bring sunglasses and an umbrella, then join the fun at Naperville Riverwalk’s Grand Pavilion. Performances are geared to the young and young-at-heart.

Summer Concert Series

7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, Grove Street west of Main, Downers Grove

Free

Summer means concerts on Tuesday evenings. Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase. HiFi Superstar, a pop-rock band, will perform at the next concert.

Millennium Carillon Summer Recitals

7 p.m.

Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower and Visitor Center, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Free

Hunter Chase, a carillonneur from Chicago, will perform. He studied the carillon while an undergraduate at the University of Chicago, and regularly performs on one of the world’s most formidable carillons: the Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon, in the tower of Rockefeller Memorial Chapel on the university’s campus. Carillonneurs from Naperville, Chicago, from across the country and Canada and the Netherlands, play at the weekly concerts.

July 11-July 18

FDR, Churchill and Stalin

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Moser Center for Life Long Learning, 1832 Centre Point Circle, Naperville

$48

This course will examine the roles that FDR, Churchill and Stalin played leading up to and during World War II. The three are widely regarded as the greatest wartime leaders of the 20th century. We will review Roosevelt’s war plans, Churchill’s military might and blunders, Stalin’s military insistence and how each reshaped world history. For more information, call (630) 829-1384.

July 12

Block-by-Block Dance Party

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Elmhurst City Centre Plaza, York Road and Schiller Street, Elmhurst

Free

Show off your dance moves as a DJ spins disco records at this family-friendly event to mark the 38th anniversary of Disco Demolition Night at Comiskey Park. Local dance troupes will perform.

Movies in the Park

8:30 p.m.

Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard

Free

“Finding Dory” is the next selection to be shown in this film series. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets to enjoy the movie and relax with friends and family under the stars.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events–