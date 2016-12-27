DuPage County Events

Dec. 27-Dec. 30

Kidzone Winter Break Academy

9-11 a.m.

Topgolf Naperville, 3211 Odyssey Court, Naperville

$99

Topgolf’s Winter Break Academy is a four-day program filled with all of the components that make up the game of golf. From chipping, putting and full swing to the rules and etiquette, children will learn about the game of golf. Call (630) 596-1000.

Dec. 28-Dec. 30

Festival of Lights

3-9 p.m.

Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton

Free, donations welcome

Cosley Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland with 20,000 twinkling lights creating spectacular displays. Hot chocolate and holiday gifts are available for purchase.

For more information, call (630) 665-5534.

Dec. 28-Jan. 2

Illumination: Tree Lights

5-10 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle

Prices vary, according to day and time

In Illumination: Tree Lights, the grounds of The Morton Arboretum glow with LED lights and trees that respond to touch and sound. Illumination is where lights meet nature, harnessing technology to draw attention to the beauty of trees in the winter months. The interactive experience has dazzling projections, sweeping lights, sparkling chandeliers and lilting melodies on a mile-long walk through the arboretum. This year’s event features a new garden of light and “breathing” trees. Call (630) 968-0074 for more information.

Dec. 28-Feb. 12

Sense of Place

11 a.m.-5 p.m. six days a week; closed Monday

Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

$8 for adults; $7 for senior citizens; free for students and youngsters under 18

Elmhurst Art Museum celebrates its 20th anniversary and its own sense of place with this exhibition, which honors the artists, teachers and community members who understood art’s ability to help us see through the eyes of others, and the role of a shared place in which to create a civil society. The 39 artists in this exhibition explore how space becomes place when it is imbued with meaning, and how place and identity are bound to one another.

Dec. 29

Grand Menorah Lighting

5 p.m.

Naperville City Hall, 400 South Eagle Street, Naperville

Free

Mayor Steve Chirico will host the city’s menorah lighting and greeting. Music and Hanukkah songs, doughnuts, hot latkes and hot drinks are planned as part of the celebration.

Dec. 29-Dec. 30

Construction Zone – Winter Break Camp

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville

$110, museum members; $125, non-members

Join DuPage Children’s Museum for a two-day Construction Zone winter break camp. Real tools and math collide in this camp that combines math skills and youngsters’ creativity to build fun projects. This camp is for children in grades 1-3. Register online at dupagechildrens.org. Call (630) 637-8000 for more information.

Dec. 30

Freaky Friday

6 p.m.

Adventure Realm, 2011 63rd St., Downers Grove

$30

Enjoy unlimited MagiQuest and laser tag, with rarely played game modes such as Vampire, Midnight Madness (lights off!) and Rift Insanity. A MagiQuest wand is required to play and may be purchased or rented onsite.

Dec. 31

New Philharmonic New Year’s Eve with an International Twist

2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m.

McAninch Arts Center College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

$65 adults, $63 senior citizens

Maestro Kirk Muspratt welcomes Luminarts Foundation and Metropolitan Opera National Council award-winning tenor, Jesse Donner. Also on the program are traditional Viennese musical selections from Strauss and Lehar to light classical from Von Suppe and Tchaikovsky to movie favorites. For more information, call (630) 942-4000.

Jan. 7

Frost Bite “Chili” Open

9 a.m.

Sugar Creek Golf Course

$160 per team

Brave the snow at the annual Chili Open at Sugar Creek Golf Course. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Warm up and relax in the clubhouse with chili, buffet, warm drinks and raffle prizes. Learn more and register at Sugar Creek Golf Course or by calling (630) 834-3325.