DuPage County Events

Jan. 4-Feb. 24

Arbor Reading Adventures

11-11:45 a.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$5

Come to the Sterling Morton Library for an interactive story time and fun. Make a craft and then head out on the grounds for an adventure walk. This program is best suited for children ages 3 to 5, and an adult must accompany a child. For more information, call (630) 968-0074.

Jan. 5 and Jan. 8

“War Horse”

7 p.m. Jan. 5; 2 p.m. Jan. 8

McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn

$20

This is a presentation of National Theatre Live’s film of a stage production of “War Horse.” Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, “War Horse” takes audiences on a journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France. At the heart of this imaginative drama are astonishing life-size puppets by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage. For more information, call (630) 942-4000.

Jan. 7

Women Heroes of WWII

2 p.m.

Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

$8 adults, $6 GEHS members, $5 for those 18 and under

Guest speaker is Kathryn Atwood, author of the book, “Women Heroes of World War II — the Pacific Theater: 15 Stories of Resistance, Rescue, Sabotage and Survival.” In recognition of December 2016’s 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the history society is featuring the Pacific Theater. Atwood will offer a PowerPoint presentation with archival photos, and she will share stories of these warrior women.

Jan. 4-7

Horse-drawn Wagon Rides

2-3:30 p.m.

St. James Farm, Winfield Road, Warrenville

$5, free for children younger than 5

Enjoy cultural and natural history stories on these 20-minute guided rides, weather permitting. Rides are first-come, first-served and start at 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. Rides use sleighs if there’s ample snow on the trails. Registration not required. Questions? Call (630) 580-7025 or (630) 933-7248.

Jan. 7

Frost Bite “Chili” Open

9 a.m.

Sugar Creek Golf Course, 500 E. Van Buren St., Villa Park

$160 per team

Brave the snow at the annual Chili Open at Sugar Creek Golf Course. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Warm up and relax in the clubhouse with chili, buffet, warm drinks and raffle prizes. Learn more and register at Sugar Creek Golf Course or by calling (630) 834-3325.

Jan. 8

Family Open Gym

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Churchville Middle School, 155 E. Victory Pkwy., Elmhurst

Free

Shoot hoops, play catch and run around at Family Open Gym, which is open on Sundays through Feb. 19.

Jan. 9 and Jan. 10

Elmhurst College Graduate Programs Information Session

5:30-8 p.m.

Elmhurst College, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Each evening’s information session will focus on different graduate programs. Meet with Elmhurst College staff and attend informative workshops RSVP at www.elmhurst.edu/chooseElmhurst or call (630) 317-3300.

Jan. 11

Art and Wine: Paint Your Glass Off

5:30-8 p.m.

Lynfred Winery, 15 S. Roselle Road, Roselle

$50

Spend an evening feeling like Picasso in the wine cellar. Bottle and Bottega Schaumburg will bring paint and wine glasses for you to decorate while sipping on wine and nibbling on cheese. The fee includes painting, instruction, wine, cheese and chocolate. Call (630) 529-9463 for more information.

Jan. 11-Jan. 14

7 p.m.

“The Magic Flute”

Pierce Memorial Chapel, southeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton

$10

Wheaton College presents Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” by the Opera Music Theater. Tickets may be purchased online at vendini.com/ticket or in advance by visiting the Ticket and Information Office, 418 N. Chase St., Wheaton. For tickets, call (630) 752-5010.