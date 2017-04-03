DuPage County Events

April 6

Fundamentals of Drawing for Seniors

10 a.m.

Park Art Center, 9 E. Park Blvd., Villa Park

$60

A fun class to learn the basics of drawing using graphite, charcoal and conté pencil. Instruction will focus on breaking down objects into simple shapes, shading techniques, proportion and perspective. There will be demonstrations and simple exercises and projects that get progressively more complex. Students will work from life and photo references. Supplies included. For senior citizens, age 60 and older.

April 6

All That Jazz

7:30 p.m.

Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook

$7-$25

Selected Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra musicians – Patti Garvey (cello) and Anthony Perry (piano) and a rhythm section – will perform an evening of jazz standards and jazz fusion including selections from Claude Bolling’s jazz suite for cello. For more information, call (630) 206-9566.

April 6-April 9

Weed Ladies: Spring and Summer Floral Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6-April 8

1-4 p.m. April 9

The Daniels House at the Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Free

This sale features creative seasonal floral arrangements with silk and dried florals. The Daniels House is also open for shopping or custom orders on days that the Weed Ladies are working on their designs. Custom arrangements are available upon request. Call (630) 305-5289.

April 8

Annual Décor Swap

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Slightly used and unused wedding decor items will be available at the annual decor swap. Browse items such as vases, candles, centerpieces, shoes, guest books and more. To sell such items, rent a table for $20. Call (630) 993-8186.

April 8

Rock and Mineral Identification Class

10:30 a.m.-noon

Lizzadro Museum, 220 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

$5 per person; $3 for museum members

Geologist Sara Kurth will present an introduction to rocks and minerals. She will teach how to identify minerals through basic hands-on identification including observation skills and hardness tests. This class is good for 8 years of age to adult, and suitable for Boy and Girl Scout merit badges and teachers’ professional development credit. Scout groups require adult supervision. Reservations are required, Call (630) 833-1616.

April 11

Community Health and Wellness Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Warrenville Park District, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville

Free

The Warrenville Park District’s annual Community Health & Wellness Fair will feature blood pressure checks and shots. More than 50 vendors will distribute health-related information and free food samples. For more information, call (630) 393-7279.

April 11

Grammy-winning Composer Speaks

7 p.m.

Elmhurst College’s Hammerschmidt Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

$10

Eric Whitacre is a Grammy-winning composer and conductor who has worked with Hollywood composers and British pop icons. He also is the creator of the Virtual Choir, a digital project that combines thousands of user-submitted videos from across the globe into a single choral performance. Whitacre draws on this experience to talk about the possibilities that emerge when people are invited to contribute creatively and share their talent when he presents “Creativity/Connectivity: Music and the Humanizing of Technology.”

April 12

AAUW presents: The Gender Pay Gap

7 p.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Lisa Cherry of the American Association of University Women-Illinois Gender Equity Fund will address issues involving the lower wages women are paid. Using AAUW’s research, she will explain the pay gap in the United States; how it affects women of all ages, races, and education levels; and what can be done to close it.

April 12

Meet Scott Simon

7 p.m.

Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson, Naperville

Free

Celebrated journalist and broadcaster Scott Simon is known to fans as the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday. His new book, “My Cubs,” is a love letter to his beloved team and their World Series triumph. Simon will speak about the book, hold a brief Q-&-A and sign copies of his new title.