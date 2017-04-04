DuPage County News Briefs

ELMHURST

Artists will be introduced at guild show reception

The public is invited to meet the more than 50 Chicago-area artists who are showing their work at the Elmhurst Artists’ Guild Spring Member Show. The artists will be guests at a reception 7-9 p.m. April 7.

The Spring Member Show runs through May 12 at the Elmhurst Artists’ Guild Gallery, located at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Paintings, sculptures, ceramics and photographs are included in the show. Entrance to the gallery is free with museum admission. Go to elmhurstartistsguild.org for more information.

College singers invite public to free concert

The Elmhurst College Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Women’s Chorus will perform free at their Spring Choral Concert April 9.

The Elmhurst College Concert Choir, which sings traditional and contemporary choral music, recently sang with tenor Andrea Bocelli as part of his world tour. An auditioned group of students from a variety of majors, the Concert Choir also has been seen for the past two years in the Emmy-nominated PBS television special, A Christmas Carol, The Concert; has performed at Carnegie Hall; and traveled recently to Prague to perform with the Czech National Symphony in the world-famous Rudolfinum.

The Concert Choir is an auditioned select ensemble that performs madrigal and other forms of challenging Renaissance and classical literature. This group often shares the holiday spirit by singing for corporate and private events, and has appeared on NBC-TV Channel 5.

The Women’s Chorus is an auditioned select group of women from a variety of majors who sing various styles of literature, including Renaissance, classical and 20th century.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst.

NAPERVILLE

Public may nominate police for stellar service

The Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) board is accepting nominations from the community recognizing Naperville Police Department staff who serve the public well. Nominations are due by April 14, and may be submitted by visiting napervillecaps.com or emailing CAPSNaperville@gmail.com.

CAPS is a non-profit community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to Naperville. Each year, residents are asked to nominate public safety employees who go above and beyond the call of duty and exhibit a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all citizens.

Awards are given in the spring to the Police Department and in the fall to the Fire Department. Recognition for police department personnel includes the George Pradel Award, an award bestowed to a law enforcement officer whose performance epitomizes the heart and spirit of a public servant.

Award recipients will be honored at the CAPS awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. May 18, at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave. Tickets are $30 and are available at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave., or by calling the department at (630) 420-6672.

GLEN ELLYN

Gaming convention to be held at COD

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Gaming Club at College of DuPage (COD) will host its 22nd annual CODCON gaming convention, It’s About Time!, April 7-9. During the convention, participants can choose from a range of gaming attractions, events and tournaments, including anime, classic and contemporary board games, live action role playing (LARP) and role-playing games (RPG), miniatures and video games. In addition, the convention will feature game demos, an artists’ gallery, a Cosplay Masquerade, launch parties and tournaments, raffles, food, drink and vendor stands.

Sessions will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. April 7, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 8, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 9, in the Student Resource Center, Room 2000, on the College’s main campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., in Glen Ellyn. Tickets for this event are $5 for one-day attendance, $7 for two days and $10 for all three days. Children under 12 are admitted at half price. Some tournaments require an additional entry fee. For more information and to register for this event, visit codcon.com or contact Jim Allen at (630) 942-3421 or allenj@cod.edu.

OAK BROOK

Orchestra raising funds for concerts, instruction

Elmhurst Symphony is raising money to help support its family concerts and work with student musicians. The benefit will be held noon-4 p.m. April 7, at Pinstripes, 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook.

Pinstripes offers games, food and music. Let’s Play! (bowling and bocce), Let’s Eat! (pizza, flatbread and more buffet), and Let’s Hear! (Lake Effect band with music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s) will be in the spotlight throughout the afternoon.

Tickets for the benefit are $50 for adults; $30 for youth 13-17; and $20 for children 5-12. Six percent of the ticket price is tax-deductible. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. To purchase or reserve tickets, call (630) 941-0202 or visit www.elmhurstsymphony.org.

Proceeds will support ESO concerts and programs, including family concerts, instrumental group performances at area elementary schools, the Stanger Young Artists Audition, concert appearances by area high school musicians and collaborations with local youth vocal and dance ensembles.

LOMBARD

Free help offered for genealogy searches

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution help people in their genealogy searches on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Helen M. Plum Memorial Library, 110 W. Maple St., Lombard. The next sessions will be held 6-8 p.m. April 12 and April 26. For more information, call the library, (630) 627-0316.