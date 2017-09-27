–DuPage County News Briefs

NATIONAL

Report: Student loan debt prohibiting millennials from buying homes

Student debt is delaying millennials from buying their first home by seven years, according to a study recently released by the National Association of Realtors.

The report focuses on younger millennials (born 1990 to 1998) and older millennials (born 1980 to 1989). Those surveyed – even older millennials earning higher incomes – say that they can’t save for a down payment because they are paying off school loans.

The study found that 20 percent of millennial respondents own a home.

The respondents said they are typically carrying a student debt load of $41,200 that surpasses their annual income of $38,800. Some 79 percent borrowed money to finance their education at a four-year college; 51 percent are repaying a balance of more than $40,000.

About 60 percent say that if they didn’t have a student loan, they would put that money toward buying a home.

The report says there are ways for people with student debt to get mortgages, but many millennials are unaware of them. It calls on the federal government to do a better job of educating would-be homebuyers. It also calls for tax breaks to encourage businesses to pay off student loans as part of their employee compensation packages.

GLEN ELLYN

Gender violence topic of speech

College of DuPage will host a free talk “Taking It Personally: Why Gender Violence is an Issue for All Men” by internationally known speaker Jackson Katz from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28, in the Student Resource Center, Room 2000, on the College’s Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd.

Katz is an educator, author, filmmaker and cultural theorist who is internationally renowned for his pioneering scholarship and activism on issues of gender, race and violence. In 1993 he co-founded Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP), one of the longest-running and most widely

influential sexual assault and relationship abuse prevention programs in high schools, colleges, sports culture and the military in North America. He also created the award-winning documentaries “Tough Guise” and “Tough Guise 2,” and is the author of “The Macho Paradox: Why Some Men Hurt Women and How All Men Can Help.”

Katz will address a number of issues, including the role of entertainment and social media in shaping gender norms, rethinking language used to talk about violence, and the dynamics of male and female peer cultures in keeping silent about abusive behaviors.

To register, visit cod.edu/programs/human_services/event, call (630) 942-2070 or email cainn392@dupage.edu.

Performing arts center opens new season with party

McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, will celebrate the opening of its 2017-2018 season with a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. The event will feature food, especially sample tastes from the MAC’s restaurant partners. Tickets are $20. Party-goers are invited to stay for a performance of “Tuesdays with Morrie” starring Jamie Farr. (Admission does not include show ticket.) For more information, call (630) 942-4000.

ELMHURST

Exhibition basketball with the Harlem Wizards

Come be entertained by the high energy, exhibition play of the Harlem Wizards as they play a team of Elmhurst school district principals and teachers in a game that will include wild antics and audience participation, starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The game will be played at York High School, Elmhurst.

The Harlem Wizards is a basketball team whose history goes back to 1962 when it was created by sports promoter Howie Davis. Unlike most basketball teams, the Harlem Wizards are not primarily focused on winning games. Instead, their aim is to entertain the crowd using a variety of basketball tricks and alley oops. Their antics are similar to those of the Harlem Globetrotters, who were created in 1926.

Proceeds from this family friendly fundraiser will support educational programs and enhancements for Community Unit School District 205 students. General seating is $12, $18 at the door; reserved seating is $25; and courtside plus seating is $50. Purchasing tickets at elmhurst205.org/foundation.

NAPERVILLE

Fall style weekend has fashion, food, wine

Back by popular demand, women of all ages are invited to head to Downtown Naperville for a weekend of fashion, food and fun Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Events and great fall sales will take place throughout all weekend. Highlights include:

10-11 a.m. Sept. 29: Street hosts at Main and Jefferson will distribute weekend game cards for a chance to win prizes. Stores around downtown will offer special sales all day.

10 a.m. Sept. 30: A Brunch/Fall Fashion show will be held at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 244 S. Main St. Seating is limited. Call Sullivan’s at (630) 305-0230 to reserve tickets. Brunch price is $16 per person. Events and special fall sales are planned all day around downtown.

12-5 p.m. Oct. 1: The Fall Wine Walk will benefit Arranmore Arts. Starting at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, stroll through 14 Downtown Naperville shops while tasting a variety of wines and listening to ArranmoreArts musicians. Tickets are $40.

WHEATON

Teacher wins EPA honor

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has honored an Edison Middle School teacher for her contributions to environmental education and stewardship. Amy Schwartz, who teaches eighth-grade biology and sixth-grade science at Edison, is a 2017 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators honorable mention recipient.

The seed for her award was planted in 2014, when Schwartz coordinated a project in which students, faculty, parents and Wheaton Park District staff worked together to transform an area behind the Wheaton school into a native tallgrass prairie.

Schwarz has taught at the school since 2011.

