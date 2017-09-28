BarkaPALooza raises funds for West Suburban Humane Society
By Karie Angell Luc For Chronicle Media — September 28, 2017
The BarkaPALooza Dog Walk and Pet Expo was held at the Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle on Sept. 25 benefitting the West Suburban Humane Society.
Chloe (left), a poodle and Sammee, a maltese, both 10, held by Mary Giannone of Willowbrook. “I love it, we come every year,” said Giannone about Barkapalooza. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Chris Pecak, mayor of Lisle, is with family pup Charlie, 4, a male yellow lab mix. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Chris Pecak, mayor of Lisle, poses with his son Ryan Pecak, 10, a fifth-grader and their pup Charlie, 4, a male yellow lab mix. “I think he likes it,” Ryan said, referring to family dog Charlie enjoying the event and pup pool bath. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Meet Lily, 10, a female Australian cattle dog of Glendale Heights who’s here to accompany vendor Audri Tarr of Glendale Heights. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Ryan Pecak, 10, a Lisle fifth-grader, encourages his pup Charlie, 4, a male yellow lab mix, to cool off. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Offering a community pet blessing is Deacon Greg Ouska of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Downers Grove (4824 Highland Ave.). (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Offering a personal pet blessing is Deacon Greg Ouska (left) of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Downers Grove. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Among vendors getting ready for the day is Sandy Liebman of Glenview, owner of Sandeez Jewelry and Embroidery. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
The walk is about to begin. People and pets assemble at the start line as a pet blessing is completed along with opening remarks. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Meet Osiris, a light German Shepherd from Bolingbook. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
