Bond set for murder suspect

Bond has been set at $3 million for a Naperville man accused of killing his mother at her home near Downers Grove.

Kevin D. James, 23, of Naperville appeared in court Thursday afternoon where Judge Liam Brennan set his bond. James, who has been charged with first-degree murder, would need to post 10 percent of that amount to be released.

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a 911 call at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 9 from a woman later identified as James’ sister, saying that James had killed their mother, Patricia. The caller alleged that the murder took place in Patricia James’ home, 2150 63rd St., in an unincorporated area near Downers Grove.

Upon their arrival, deputies said, they found Kevin James in the doorway of their residence, covered in blood. He was immediately taken into custody, police said, and he has remained in custody since that time.

Deputies also found James’ mother on the floor of the front room of the home covered in blood. Patricia James was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It is alleged that while in his mother’s home, James stabbed his mother multiple times with a kitchen knife.

“Last Tuesday, Patricia James was stabbed to death, allegedly by her own son, Kevin,” DuPage County States Attorney Robert Berlin said. “To her surviving family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences on their loss. I would like to commend the DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies who quickly responded to the scene of this tragedy and quickly apprehended the suspect before he could escape.”

DuPage County Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano said deputies were quick to act in the case.

“I would like to commend the deputies who arrived on scene and captured the suspect before he could flee the area,” Bibbiano said. “I would like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for their teamwork and assistance throughout this investigation.”

James’ next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26 in front of Judge Brennan for arraignment.

—Bond set for murder suspect–