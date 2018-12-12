Cantigny Park in Wheaton celebrates the season

Photos by Karie Angell Luc for Chronicle MediaDecember 12, 2018

Santa Claus takes a breather for a portrait during Cantigny Park’s Celebrate the Season holiday festival in Wheaton on Dec. 1.  (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

Musicians gather after performing at the First Division Museum.(Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

An ornament for sale at one of the vendors at the Cantigny holiday celebration in Wheaton. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

Belinda Mahon, a confectionery vendor from Lombard (left), completes a transaction with Nancy DeBruin of Naperville. (Photo courtesy of Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

Wendy Watts of West Chicago and her spouse Greg Watts sell their sauces in front of a mural featuring Colonel Robert R. McCormick.

 

 

