The sun shined brightly on Saturday but frigid temperatures made the day more suited for hockey and skiing than a celebration of Chicago’s Boys of Summer.

But single digit wind chills hardly discouraged hundreds of Chicago Cubs fans who waited patiently outside Naperville City Hall for a photo with the Cubs’ historic 2016 World Series trophy.

Fans came prepared with heavy clothing and hot drinks, blue Cubs blankets and, of course, World Series championships hats, as lines snaked more than a quarter-mile from City Hall over a DuPage River bridge and onto Jackson Ave. and past the Naperville Public Library.

Trophy viewing was originally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but there were so many people waiting at mid-morning that Cubs officials opened doors at 10 a.m.

The trophy, protected by a clear plexiglass case, took center stage in the Naperville City Council chambers. Fans had several seconds with the gleaming hardware — enough time for a Cubs staffer to snap an image on their phone or camera.

The Cubs trophy tour continues on Sunday with stops in Freeport and Rockford and an appearance later this week in Schaumburg before arriving at the sold-out Cubs Convention opening Friday at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in downtown Chicago.

— Cubs World Series trophy tour comes to Naperville —