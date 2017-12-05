–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 6 – Dec. 13

Dec. 6

Get Covered: Illinois Health Care Assistance

4-7 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

The Illinois Department of Insurance and Get Covered Illinois will visit the library to provide information and answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period. As part of the Get Covered Illinois 102 County Tour, staffers from the Illinois Department of Insurance will provide consumers with information on signing up for health insurance through GetCovered.Illinois.gov.

Temple Grandin

6:30 p.m.

Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb

Free

Temple Grandin, best-selling author and internationally acclaimed speaker, will bring her insider perspective on autism to NIU. She’ll present “Developing Individuals Who Have Different Kinds of Minds.” Seating is first come, first served. Visit NIUToday.info or call (815) 753-1484 for more details.

Dec. 7

Winter Wreath Arrangement Class

1 p.m.

Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore

$50

Designers will give tips and ideas for embellishing wreathes and then guide students through decorating them. Designers will help students to make a unique arrangement of evergreen branches, berries and decor. When completed, the wreath will be suitable to hang indoors or outside. Call (815) 895-3737 for more information.

Dec. 8-9

Cookies with Santa

3:30-7 p.m. Dec. 8

9 a.m.-noon Dec. 9

South Prairie Elementary School, 820 Borden Ave., Sycamore

Free

Children can meet Santa Claus, and enjoy complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and a goodie bag. Participants are encouraged to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Sycamore Food Pantry, or an unwrapped toy, to be donated to the DeKalb Toys for Tots.

Dec. 8-10

“Tangled in Tinsel”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-Dec. 9

2 p.m. Dec. 10

Stage Coach Players Theater, 126 S. 5th St., DeKalb

$18-$20

The Stage Coach Players Holiday Cabaret will present a show of holiday music. For tickets, call (815) 758-1940 or visit stagecoachers.com

Dec. 9

Winter Wonderland Dance Performance

11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$19.50

The Performing Arts Academy is celebrating 15 years of dance showcasing its dancers in “Winter Wonderland.” The show is a collaboration of ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary and aerial silks choreography.

Dec. 9-10

Free Holiday Movies

11 a.m.

Sycamore Theater, 420 W. State St., Sycamore

Free

The Sycamore Theater’s tradition of showing free holiday movies continues with Jim Carrey’s “A Christmas Carol,” an animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about a Victorian-era miser who is taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.

Dec. 10

“It’s A Wonderful Life”

2 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$8 adults, $6 for senior citizens and students

Released in 1946, this classic film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams in order to help others, and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched and how different life in his community would be had he never been born.

Girls Only Skate Night

5-7 p.m.

Fargo Skateboarding, 629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$7

The Fargo Skateboarding shop holds a girls-only skate night the second Sunday of every month. For more information, visit fargoskateboarding.com or call (815) 756-5555.

Dec. 13

Footprints in the Snow: Learning to track animals

3-5 p.m.

Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St., Sycamore

$5

This winter tracking class will teach students how to identify animals based on their scats, tracks and how they move through the brush. The program is for children 7 and older and adults. Register through the Sycamore Park District at sycamoreparkdistrict.com or by calling (815) 895-3365.

