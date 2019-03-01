DuPage announces 2019 capital transportation program

The DuPage County Division of Transportation (DuDOT) has announced its upcoming capital program for 2019.

The $36.1 million program, which includes county and federal funds, focuses on improving the County’s infrastructure. Improvements include safety enhancements, congestion relief, state of good repair, and accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Some of the larger projects that will be under construction in 2019 include:

55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont, and Clarendon Hills. Crews will add left turn lanes at Main Street and at Fairview Avenue, patch and resurface streets, repair sidewalks, and synchronize traffic signals.

Greenbrook Boulevard from County Farm Road to Lake Street in Hanover Park will be patched and resurfaced.

Safety improvements along 75th Street at Naper Boulevard.

Grand Avenue culvert replacement west of County Line Road.

Expanding the Central Signal System in Aurora, Naperville, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Darien, Wheaton, Lisle, and Warrenville. The Central Signal System allows DuDOT to remotely monitor and observe traffic operations and adjust them based on changing conditions. Improvements will connect the existing system to 75th Street from Route 59 to Plainfield Road; Naperville Road from Roosevelt Road to 75th Street; Warrenville Road/Ferry Road from Raymond Drive to Yackley Avenue; Winfield Road from Warrenville Road to Diehl Road; and Diehl Road from Raymond Drive to Mill Street.

In addition, the following roadways will be resurfaced:

Stearns Road from Bartlett Road to Route 59

Bartlett Road from Stearns Road to Devon Avenue

Devon Avenue from Bartlett Road to Newport Boulevard

Plainfield Road from 75th Street to County Line Road

Cass Avenue from Plainfield Road to 91st Street

Fairview Avenue/Meyers Road from Ogden Avenue to 31st Street

To view a full list of the DuDOT road construction projects, or for more information about individual projects, please go to www.dupageco.org/dot/construction.