–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Aug. 31

Westmont Cruisin’ Night

5-9 p.m.

Downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue, Westmont

Free

More than three blocks of downtown Westmont will be closed off exclusively for classic car parking. The event will feature live bands, DJs, radio station promotions, street fair market vendors, children’s activities and business and restaurant specials. Because this is will be the last car show for the summer, an end-of-the- season party will be held featuring a performance by The Flat Cats. For more information, call (630) 829-9378.

August Concert Summer Series

6:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park

Free

The final concert in the August Concert Summer Series will feature Pirates Over 40, a band that covers tropical favorites, including Jimmy Buffett, with an eclectic mix of oldies and classic rock. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the concert. The concession stand opens at 6 p.m.

Sept. 1

Teen Art Contest: Unleash Your Story

9 a.m.

Helen M. Plum Memorial Library, 110 W. Maple St., Lombard

Free

The theme for Teen Read Week is Unleash Your Story. Teens can create a piece of art that reflects the theme. Art will be displayed on the library art wall during October, and the winner’s artwork will be transformed into a bookmark and featured on the library’s website. Contest guidelines will be available at helenplum.org/teen-services and in the Teen Zone. All entries must be submitted by Oct 1.

Chicka Chicka Baby Drop-in

9:30-9:50 a.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children, newborn to 11 months, to the Alphabet Tree in the kids’ section of the Elmhurst Library for songs and rhymes perfect for infants.

Friday Feature

2-4:30 p.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Enjoy an afternoon at the movies every Friday. This Friday, the featured film is ”La La Land,” about a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles while pursuing their dreams.

Sept. 2-3

Kline Creek Farm County Fair

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Experience an 1890s fair from DuPage County’s agricultural past with technology, trades and blue-ribbon winners; midway games and entertainment; and a Museum of Wonder and Awe and horse-drawn hayrides. Rides are $5 per person ages 5 and up (under 5 free). No registration needed. Questions? Call (630) 876-5900.

The Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Road, Naperville

Free

Teams – dog owners and their dogs – are coming from as far away as Japan and China and throughout the USA to try to win the title of World Champion. For more information, call Tom Wehrli at (630) 913-5933.

Sept. 3

French Market

Main Street Train Station’s parking lot between Main Street and Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Free

Find locally grown fresh produce, organic meats, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry and other items for sale. Local musicians will entertainment and there will be activities such as face painting for children.

Sept. 5

Story Time

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

Free

Stories will be told and a fun craft project will be offered to the 3- to 5-year-old children who attend. Parents, caregivers and grandparents are invited. Call (630) 469-1867 for more information.

Sept. 6

Concerts on the Hill

7:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

Free

Lisa McClowry, a Chicago singer and songwriter, will perform her Rock the 80s tribute show. Her show concludes this summer’s Concerts on the Hill. For more information, call (630) 226-8400.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events–