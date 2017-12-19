DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 20 – Dec. 25

Dec. 20-Jan. 26

Wilder Park Conservatory Holiday Flower Show

8 a.m.-6 p.m. until Dec. 31; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in January

Wilder Park Conservatory, 225 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Poinsettias and other seasonal plants come together at the Wilder Park Conservatory for a festive design created by Elmhurst Park District horticultural staff. Explore the conservatory and stop at the garden kaleidoscope to experience a unique view of the conservatory’s plant life.

Dec. 20-23

Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride

2-3:30 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

$5, free for children younger than 5

Hear about farming with real horsepower on a 20-minute ride through the farmstead and fields. Rides are first-come, first-served and begin at 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. Rides use wagons if there’s less than 4 inches of packed snow on the trail. All ages; under 13 with an adult. For more information, call (630) 876-5900.

NaperLights Holiday Display

4-8 p.m. Dec. 20

4-7 p.m. Dec. 21

4-9 p.m. Dec. 22-23

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Free; donations accepted

Naper Settlement has been converted into a holiday lights extravaganza with a combination of holiday displays. Naperville Sunrise Rotary, in partnership with the Naper Settlement, is presenting the fifth annual NaperLights.

Dec. 20-24

Photos with Santa

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24

Glass Pavilion at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Free

Santa’s glass house features an interactive activity, snow and a digital countdown to Christmas calendar. Reservations can be made to avoid waiting in line at celebrateyourholiday.com. For more information, call (630) 573-0700.

Christkindlmarket Naperville

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 20-Dec. 21

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 22-Dec. 23

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Free

This Christmas season event is inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, one of the first holiday markets of its kind. The outdoor market offers shopping, typical German food and drinks and diverse holiday entertainment. Note to pet owners: only service animals are allowed.

Dec. 20-June 3, 2018

Smithsonian Gems

10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Mondays

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave. in Wilder Park, Elmhurst

$5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 students and teens, $2 children 7 to 12 years old, free admission for children younger than 7

American jewelry designers and phenomenal gemstones are featured in this exclusive exhibit from the gem vaults of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Dec. 21

Blacklight Bowling Fundraiser

7 p.m.

Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove

$45 team entry fee

Proceeds from the Blacklight Bowling for Watts of Love fundraiser will help provide solar lights to some of the 1.1 billion people around the world that spend every night without electricity. Each participant will bowl two games and will get shoes, a bowling ball, pizza, pop or water and two alcoholic drinks. To bowl with a team, send an email to michelle@wattsoflove.org with the team name and names of members.

Dec. 22

Christmas Memories House Tour

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Enjoy the Kline Creek Farm house decked in ornaments and greens, savor the spicy aromas of holiday treats as they bake in the wood-burning oven and discover the origins of holiday foods, cards, decorated trees and other traditions. Tours begin on the hour. All ages. No registration is required. Questions? Call (630) 876-5900.

Dec. 23

Low-cost Pet Vaccine Clinic

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Spay Illinois, The Pet Well Clinic, 2765 Maple Ave., Lisle

Various prices for services

The clinic will offer pet vaccines, microchips, heartworm testing and other services. For an appointment, call (630) 961-8000. Spay Illinois is a registered non-profit organization. Visit spayillinois.org to learn more about its programs and services.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 20 – Dec. 23–