–DuPage County Calendar of Events Jan. 10 – Jan. 16

Jan. 10-13

Opera MainStage Presentation

7:30 p.m.

Pierce Memorial Chapel, Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton

$10

Wheaton College will present the Opera MainStage: “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance at the Ticket and Information Office, 418 N. Chase Street, Wheaton. For tickets and more information, call (630) 752-5010.

Jan. 11

Life on the Farm Tour

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Tour the farmhouse for a glimpse of 1890s life. Tours begin on the hour, and are designed for all ages. Registration is not required. Questions? Call (630) 876-5900.

Learn to Meditate

7:30 p.m.

Addison Public Library, 4 Friendship Plaza, Addison

Free

Meditation can help heal illnesses, sharpen focus and clarity, inspire creativity and improve personality and relationships. Sahaja yoga meditation, that will be taught in this session, is an energy-based meditation that allows practitioners to achieve a state in which the mind is calmed and gradually emptied of distractions and stressful thoughts.

Jan. 12-15

Great Indoors Winter Sidewalk Sale

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Downtown Naperville

Free

More than 50 shops will offer hot deals during a currently very cold winter, to make way for spring inventory.

Jan. 13

WinterFEST

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Community Recreation Center, 120 E. Oak St., Addison

Free

This family-friendly event is being planned, snow or no snow. Go outdoors and enjoy some s’mores, hop on the horse-drawn wagon rides along the walking trail or race down the hill with your sled (weather dependent). Warm up inside with hot chocolate and chili. Inside activities will include a movie, carnival games, inflatables and cookie decorating station. For more information, call (630) 233-7275.

Fishing: Hard Water Classic

Noon-2:30 p.m.

Blackwell Forest Preserve, Butterfield Road, Warrenville

$20 in advance, $25 at the event

Take part in the only competitive ice-fishing tournament in DuPage County, and then stay for door prizes and awards. Bring your own equipment and bait. All ages may participate. Register online at apm.activecommunities.com. For more information, call (630) 933-7248.

Pie-Baking Class

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm,1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

$40

Learn the secrets of grandma’s baking. Working in pairs, participants will start with fresh ingredients and historic recipes and finish with a mouth-watering confection. For ages 18 and up. Register online at apm.activecommunities.com or by calling (630) 876-5900.

Jan. 14

An Hour at the Opera

2 p.m.

Warrenville Public Library District, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville

Free

Heather Braoudakis will entertain an audience with an elegant afternoon at the opera featuring well-known arias from “Carmen,” “Porgy and Bess,” “La Boheme,” “Rigoletto,” Gilbert and Sullivan’s operettas and more. Advance registration welcome, but not required.

Pasta Dinner to benefit Veterans Memorial Plaza

4-8 p.m.

American Legion Post 46, 570 Gary Ave., Carol Stream

$15

Enjoy pasta, Italian sausage, salad, bread and dessert. Cash bar additional. Attending this event contributes to the community fundraising effort to build Veterans Memorial. Tickets are available at Fountain View Recreation Center, 910 N. Gary Ave., and Simkus Recreation Center, 849 W. Lies Road, Carol Stream, and at the door.

Jan. 15

Comedy Show

7:30 p.m.

Fountain of Life Church, 2S361 Glen Park Road, Lombard

Free

The Ha Ha Men Improv and Sketch Comedy Troupe will perform a show designed to ease the craziness of everyday life. The troupe is a group of Christian performers dedicated to clean and fun shows.

Jan. 16

New Moon Yoga

6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$18 general admission, $14 arboretum members

Explore your lunar energy while connecting the mind and body in a peaceful yoga class in honor of the new moon. For more information, call (630) 719-2468.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Jan. 10 – Jan. 16–