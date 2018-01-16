–DuPage County Calendar of Events Jan. 18 – Jan. 21

Jan. 18

Lambing

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

See the season’s new lambs — maybe as they’re being born — and learn about the role livestock played on an 1890s farm. Registration is not required. Questions? Call (630) 876-5900.

Putting Sears Homes on the Map

7 p.m.

Winfield Public Library, 0S291 Winfield Road, Winfield

Free

Sears Roebuck became the best known company that sold mail-order homes in 1906. Architectural historian Rebecca Hunter will talk about the history of mail-order home marketing and shows images of homes, including some in the Winfield area. Registration is recommended. Call (630) 653-7599.

Jan. 20

Forest Therapy Walk

9:30-11:15 a.m.

Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$20 general public, $16 arboretum members

Experience the healing and wellness promoting effects of Shinrin-Yoku, the practice of bathing the senses in the atmosphere of the forest. Take a mindful walk with a certified forest therapy guide on a trail at the Morton Arboretum as you awaken your senses and reconnect with nature. The walk will be held entirely outdoors, rain, snow or shine. Dress appropriately for the weather. Call (630) 719-2468 to register.

Winter Wine Walk

4-7 p.m.

Check in at Martin Memorial Plaza, Front and Main streets, Downtown Wheaton

$35

Sip, stroll and shop your way through downtown Wheaton while tasting fine wines. At Martin Memorial Plaza, get a wine glass and swag bag along with a walking map to the tasting locations. Participants can enjoy 12 one-ounce tastings from various downtown merchants. The Wheaton Winter Wine Walk will happen rain, snow or shine. Must be 21 to participate. For more information, call (630) 682-0633.

The American Spiritual Ensemble

7:30 p.m.

Edman Chapel Auditorium, Wheaton College, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton

$10-$45

With a core purpose of keeping the American Negro spiritual alive, the critically acclaimed American Spiritual Ensemble is a group of some of the finest singers in classical music today. They have thrilled audiences with dynamic renditions of classic spirituals, jazz, and Broadway favorites highlighting the black experience in America. Grace Notes, a pre-concert conversation, will be held at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information visit artistseries.org or call (630) 752-5010.

Jan. 21

PiYo 2 GO

10 a.m.

Red Arrow Tap Room, 111 E. First St., Elmhurst

$25

Participate in a PiYo class followed by wine, beer and cider on a 48 tap self-pour tap wall. PiYo is a total-body fitness system. It combines the practices of Pilates and yoga to help build strength, lose weight and increase flexibility. PiYo was created by Chalene Johnson, the founder of the Turbo Kick system. It was designed for people who want the mind-body benefits of a yoga or Pilates workout, but with a higher-energy, higher-sweat class. Certified PiYo instructors will lead an invigorating 45-minute routine. A $10 Pour Pass will be included in the registration fee.

2nd Chili Cook-off

2-5 p.m.

Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., Downers Grove

$20 for adults, $5 for children

Feeling a little competitive? Why not make a two-person team and enter your chili into the competition? Complete the entry for the competition online at mygiantsteps.org/chili. Proceeds will benefit Canopy Adult Services Program, a day program serving adults with autism spectrum disorder. For more information, call (630) 541-9558.

Dark Matters

2:30 p.m.

Fermilab entrance, Kirk Road and Pine Street, Batavia

$45 for series of three concerts; $18 for single concert

Installation by Jim Jenkins, the Fermilab Artist-in-Residence, with a performance of Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” will be held in Ramsey Auditorium. Jenkins was inspired by Fermilab’s E760 detector, and will create a multi-media installation set to Messiaen’s music, performed by Wendy Evans, violin; Rick Ferguson, piano; Elizando Garcia-Montoya, clarinet; and Larry Glazier, cello. Dr. John Peoples, former Fermilab director, will present a brief explanation of the science that served as the inspiration for this piece. Call (630) 840-2787 for tickets.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Jan. 18 – Jan. 21–