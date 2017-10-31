–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – 7

Nov. 3

Mayslake Hall 25th Anniversary

3-5 p.m.

Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook

Free

This open house celebrates the 25th anniversary of the voter-approved referendum to save the estate. A tour of the mansion will be given for ages 12 and up; those under 18 have to attend with an adult. No registration is needed. Questions? Call (630) 206-9566.

Jazz Trumpeter Art Davis

8 p.m.

North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

$15 and $20

One of Chicago’s leading jazz trumpet artists, Art Davis has had a varied career, performing with the greatest names in American music. For tickets, go to finearts.northcentralcollege.edu or call (630) 637-7468.

Nov. 3-Nov. 4

Wilder Mansion Holiday Market

4-9 p.m. Nov. 3

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4

Wilder Mansion, 225 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Enjoy one-of-a-kind arts, crafts including jewelry, fiber, handbags, glass, ceramics, gourmet food and unique holiday gifts from more than 50 artisans and culinary food vendors inside Wilder Mansion.

Nov. 4

Cantigny 5K Run/Walk

9 a.m.

Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Various fees

The Cantigny 5K Run/Walk is a benefit for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. The course will start from the Visitors Center parking lot and will wind past the gardens, through the grounds and across the rolling hills of the Cantigny Golf Course, finishing near the Visitors Center. After the awards ceremony and the Youth/Tot runs, enjoy free access to the grounds and museums for the rest of the afternoon. Fees are $20 for any runner or walker, any age that will participate in the 5K course on race day; $8 for children 10 years of age or under, who will participate in the 1-mile timed youth run; and $5 for children 5 years of age or under, who will participate in the ¼-mile tot run. There is a $5 discount to active duty military with identification. Enter at signmeup.com/119653.

Dia de los Muertos Concert

8 p.m.

North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

$48 and $60

Chicago Sinfonietta and the 12-piece Mexican folkloric group Cuerdas Clasicas will perform a concert featuring some of Mexico and Latin America’s most celebrated composers, evoking and highlighting the music of their regions, alongside a performance of Mozart’s Requiem performed with a 60-voice choir. For tickets, go to finearts.northcentralcollege.edu or call (630) 637-7468.

Nov. 5

The Journey of Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

6 p.m.

Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, Elmhurst College, 190 S. Prospect, Elmhurst

Free

“Too Soon to Forget: The Journey of Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease” is a documentary made for public television that shares the emotional experience of nine families living with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. The documentary will premiere on Nov. 5 at Elmhurst College. It is narrated by Dan Gasby, husband of celebrity chef and lifestyle maven B. Smith. She was diagnosed with younger onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 62. Gasby and Smith are the authors of “Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help, and Acceptance in Our Fight Against Alzheimer’s.” Reservations are required. Call (630) 617-5186.

Nov. 7

Visiting Scholar in Catholic Thought Lecture Series

7 p.m.

St. Benedict Chapel in Kindlon Hall, Benedictine University campus, 5700 College Road, Lisle

Free

James Garbarino, Ph.D., will give a lecture, “Spiritual and Psychological Dimensions of Trauma,” as part as the Visiting Scholar in Catholic Thought Lecture Series. Garbarino holds the Maude C. Clarke Chair in Humanistic Psychology and is the senior faculty fellow at the Center for the Human Rights of Children at Loyola University Chicago. He will discuss insights he’s gathered working with individuals in severely stressful situations. He will also discuss his experiences dealing with victims of child abuse in a second lecture, “The Challenges of Growing up in a Socially Toxic Environment” at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 8, in Goodwin Hall, Room 317. For more information and to make a reservation, contact Chris Fletcher at (630) 829-6263 or cfletcher@ben.edu.

