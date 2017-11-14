–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 20

Nov. 15-Dec. 24

Photos with Santa

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Special hours, Dec. 15-Dec.24

Glass Pavilion at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Free

Santa’s glass house will feature an interactive activity, snow and a digital countdown to Christmas calendar. Reservations can be made to avoid waiting in line at celebrateyourholiday.com. For more information, call (630) 573-0700.

Nov. 17

Shades of Crimson

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Free admission; $5 parking fee per car

More than 3,000 poinsettias will be displayed throughout the estate. And, a variety of sizes in traditional and unique colors and styles will be for sale throughout the season. A trolley will take visitors to the greenhouse from the parking lot. Questions? Call (630) 260-8162.

Symphony Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m.

Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton

$10 general admission, $4 for senior citizens, free for all students

The Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra will present a concert entitled Honours and Homage, featuring music by Zwilich and Elgar, with the winners of the 2017-18 Conservatory Concerto Competition, as well as the guest conductor, Dr. Alexander Jiménez. Tickets are available only at the door.

Nov. 18

Lapidary Day

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free

See demonstrations by artists from the West Suburban Lapidary Club including beading, silversmithing, cabochon cutting, wire wrapping and faceting. Free hands-on activities will be offered. New this year will be Mystery Gem and Rock ID. Bring in your rock or gem and have it identified.

Tour of Exhibitions

1:30 p.m.

Elmhurst Art Museum, 209 N. York Road, Elmhurst

Free with museum admission

Join the art museum staff for an in-depth look at the current exhibition, Hebru Brantley. In his work, Brantley creates and uses conceptualized iconic characters to address complex ideas around nostalgia, the mental psyche, power and hope. He was majorly influenced by the South Side of Chicago’s Afro Cobra movement in the 1960s and ‘70s.

Nov. 19

Classic Jazz

3 p.m.

Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook

$7-$25

The Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from various styles and eras including bebop jazz, electronic pop, original compositions and jazzed-up classical selections.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra

3 p.m.

Wentz Concert Hal, North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

$15 and $38

Two German masters of the Early Romantic Era, Carl Maria von Weber and Robert Schumann, are the focus of this concert. Clarinetist Yoohan Kim is the featured soloist. Kim is a winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, and the first solo clarinetist to win the CAG competition in nearly 30 years.

Nov. 20

Improv Comedy Show

7:30 p.m.

Fountain of Life Church, 2S361 Glen Park Road, Lombard

Free

The HaHa Men performs improv sketch comedy the third Monday of every month to recognize a cause or community focus. This show will be dedicated to Live Out Loud Charity, a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention, anti-bullying and core character development. The HaHa Men is a group of Christian performers dedicated to clean, fun entertainment.

Nov. 20-Dec. 29

Boats and Bridges: Gallery Exhibition

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Adams Hall, Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton

Free

The Art Department at Wheaton College presents an exhibit by Marissa Voytenko, a contemporary abstract painter. Titled “Boats and Bridges,” the exhibit is a series of encaustic paintings, in which Voytenko seeks to raise awareness of the worldwide refugee crisis. The inspiration for this series comes from Voytenko’s volunteer work at a non-profit agency and storefront that offers meaningful employment to refugee women.

