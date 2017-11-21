–Dupage County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 27

Nov. 23

Free Thanksgiving Meal

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Parkview Community Church, 764 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn

Free

The holiday meal is open to everyone in the community. Registration is not needed. The church will have all the fixings one might expect on Thanksgiving, to-go meals for those wishing to celebrate at home and table activities for little ones. For more information, call (630) 469-4306, ext. 195 or send an email to info@parkview.cc.

Nov. 24

Holiday Walk

6-8:30 p.m.

Downtown Glen Ellyn

Free

The 42nd annual Holiday Walk will begin with lively music around the Christmas Tree on Main Street. New this year, the Nutcracker’s Snow Queen from the Von Heidecke Chicago Festival Ballet will dance down Main Street to meet the Prince and sprinkle fairy dust along the way. Santa will emerge from the firehouse and march down Main Street to light the tree with the help of the fire truck lifting him to the star on the top. The tree will be lit by 6:30 p.m. Following, there will be a photo opportunity with the Snow Queen and King near the tree, and Santa will return to the firehouse to grant wishes, hand out candy canes and hot chocolate until 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to visit local shops that will be stay open late and serve sweets. The Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce will distribute Shop Small canvas bags containing Chamber member holiday gift marketing materials.

Nov. 24-Dec. 23

NaperLights Holiday Display

4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays

4:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

4:30-6 p.m. Sundays

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Free; donations accepted

Naper Settlement will be converted into a holiday lights extravaganza with a combination of holiday displays. Naperville Sunrise Rotary, in partnership with the Naper Settlement, will present the fifth annual NaperLights. Special hours will be 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 18-Dec. 21.

Nov. 24-Dec. 24

Christkindlmarket Naperville

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Free

This Christmas season event is inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, one of the first holiday markets of its kind. The outdoor market offers shopping, typical German food and drinks and diverse holiday entertainment. Just before Christmas, special hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 18-Dec. 21 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24.

Nov. 25-26

Homemade Holiday Treats

12:30-4 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Learn how to make bright, colorful hard candies and then take home the recipes. Programs begin at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. and are for all ages. No registration required. For more information, call (630) 876-5900.

Nov. 26

The Harp Twins

3 p.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, corner of Lincoln and Maple streets, Lombard

Free; donations will be accepted

The eleventh season of the church’s Artist Series will continue when internationally known harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt perform. As the world’s only identical twin professional harpists, the two were trained classically, and have a passion and flair for arranging and performing rock, metal and soundtrack music. The Harp Twins perform on acoustic concert grand harps as well as electric harps. Their family-friendly program will be largely interactive. A reception will follow the concert, during which audience members may meet the performers.

Nov. 27

Forest Fitness Walk

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Springbrook Prairie parking lot, north side of 83rd Street, west of Book Road and east of Route 59

$4 in advance, $6 at the start of the walk

Join a naturalist and take in the sights and sounds of the woodlands and prairies on a special 10-mile version of this popular program. Ages 18 and up. To register, call (630) 850-8110.

–Dupage County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 27–