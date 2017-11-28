–DuPage County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Christmas on the Farm House Tour

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Enjoy the house decked in ornaments and greens, savor the aromas of holiday treats as they bake in the wood-burning oven and discover the origins of holiday foods, cards, decorated trees and other traditions. Tours begin on the hour. All ages. No registration required. Questions? Call (630) 876-5900.

Dec. 1

Festival of Lessons and Carols

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, Elmhurst College, 190 S. Prospect, Elmhurst

Free

There will be two performances of the Festival of Lessons and Carols, an Elmhurst College tradition that bridges the season of Advent and Christmastide. Held since 1961, the festival consists of nine Scripture readings that tell the story of the birth of the Messiah, interspersed with choral music. The Elmhurst College Concert Choir will perform time-honored songs to accompany each reading and set the holiday mood.

Holly Days

6-8 p.m.

Corner of Tracy Place and Warren Avenue, Warrenville

Free

Ring in the holiday season and attend Holly Days a free outdoor event. Enjoy visiting Santa, free horse drawn carriage rides, entertainment, food booths, hot chocolate and cookies. For more information, call (630) 393-7279

Jolly Old St. Nicholas Concert

6:30p.m.

Yorkfield Presbyterian Church, 1099 S. York St., Elmhurst

Free

Ring in the holiday season with this annual celebration of Elmhurst’s German roots. Listen and sing along with Elmhurst’s authentic German choirs, Damenchor (Women’s Chorus), and Männerchor, (Men’s Chorus), as they perform traditional German carols. Jolly Old St. Nick will join the festivities to explain his legend and take photos with guests. Hot cocoa and sweet treats will be provided. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Cash donations for the giving tree to support Yorkfield Food Pantry will be accepted.

Dec. 2

Talons and Claus

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Willowbrook Wildlife Center,

Free admission, $10 per photo

Have your picture taken with Santa and his wildlife friends during a holiday open house. Activities ongoing. All ages. No registration needed. For more information, call (630) 942-6200.

Farmside Christmas

2-5 p.m.

Fischer Farm, 16 W. 680 Grand Ave., Bensenville

Free

Experience what a traditional holiday was like living on the farm in the early 1900s. Enjoy a hayride, hot cocoa, crafts and Christmas carols. The traditional sounds of the season will be provided by York High School. Families can get their picture taken with Santa for $7. Appointments are due by Dec. 1. Call (630) 834-3152.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park

5:30 p.m.

Lilacia Park, Lombard

Free

Join Lombard Park District’s annual lighting celebration. Activities include a visit with Santa and the Gold Medal Express train. Charming holiday displays light up Lilacia Park with an array of animated light shows, decorated trees, a giant gingerbread house and more. Youngsters can visit with Santa Claus, ride the Gold Medal Express train, visit with their favorite holiday characters and enjoy a spectacular show with complimentary hot cocoa and cookies.

Music at Mayslake

7:30 p.m.

Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook

$15 – $17

Acappellago, a cappella choir, will perform “Escape to …Christmas in the Americas,” a musical journey of songs from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The concert is for ages 10 and up; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets

