–DuPage County Calendar of Events April 25 – April 29

April 26

Aunt Clara’s Luncheon

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Elements, 123 Walter St., Naperville

$35

This event is a celebration of women in agriculture from the past, present and future. Keynote speaker will be Kim Kidwell, who, as dean, oversees the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois. Proceeds will benefit Naper Settlement’s Agricultural Interpretive Center which aims to preserve the region’s agricultural history and inspire future generations. The luncheon, named for Aunt Clara, an influential woman born in Naperville in 1917, supports the Naperville Heritage Society’s agricultural initiatives. For more information, call 630-420-6012.



2018 Top Pizza Taste of Elmhurst

5:30-7:30 p.m.

York High School Commons, 355 St. Charles Road, Elmhurst

$10

Area pizza vendors will be generously offering their creations for tasting, and guests will get to vote for their favorites – all for a good cause. A variety of specialty pizzas as well as cheese and sausage varieties will be available. Proceeds will benefit Elmhurst District 205 Foundation programs that enhance education for students in Elmhurst public schools.

April 27

Dress Like a Tree, Get in Free

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Free

The Morton Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day with fun events, including free admission to those who dress like a tree. Whether it’s a simple green T-shirt, a green hat and brown clothes, or full-blown masterpiece, just show through your costume how excited you are to share the arboretum’s goal to create a greener, healthier, and more beautiful world.

April 28

DuPage Human Race for the Pet Race

9-11 a.m.

Esplanade at Locust Point, 1901 W. Butterfield Road, Downers Grove

$43-$48

Hosted by DuPage Animal Friends, the goal of the race is to raise $10,000 to help equip a spay/neuter veterinary vehicle with medical supplies and equipment. There will be different course routes for the 5K Run and two-mile Fitness Walk, both which will begin at 1901 Butterfield Road in Downers Grove. A free Kids Walk for children 13 and younger also will be held. It is a two-mile fitness walk that will begin at same race site. Get tickets at runsignup.com.

Table Top Tournament

1-3 p.m.

DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton

$4 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and children

Create and play paper football and finger hockey at the museum while enjoying the Sporting Life of DuPage exhibit. All ages are welcome.

Remembering Adade

1:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. Glen Ellyn

Free

Lynda Hoornbeek will talk about her book, “Remembering Adade, Historian of Women,” about Adade Wheeler, a College of DuPage professor and one of Illinois’s most highly respected feminists and women’s rights advocates. Copies of the book will be for sale at the event.

April 28-April 29

Artistry in Wood

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Free admission, $5 parking fee

The North Suburban Carvers and Cantigny Park will present a fine art exhibit of one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted collectible woodcarvings, turnings, wood-burning art, ornaments and special occasion gifts from many of the Midwest’s best woodcarvers.

April 29

Sunday Music Matinee

2 p.m.

Warrenville Public Library District, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville

Free

In a program titled The Piano in Latin America, Kimberly Davis will perform music from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, Cuba, Colombia and Brazil. Register online for a reminder by email or text. Advance registration is welcome, but not required. For more information, call 630-393-1171, ext. 121.

Organ Concert – Music of Living Composers

4 p.m.

St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gable Blvd., Wheaton

Free

The Fox Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present Music of Living Composers, that will feature the church’s recently installed Rodgers three-manual organ. Several area musicians will perform, and some of the works presented will receive their first performance in Illinois. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Fox Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events April 25 – April 29–