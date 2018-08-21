–DuPage County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 29

Aug. 22-25

Friends Annual Book Sale

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 22-23

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24-25

Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton

Free

Hundreds and hundreds of books will be sold at the Friends of Wheaton Public Library annual book sale. On Aug. 24, buy one book and get one of equal or lesser value for free. Bags of books will be sold for $5 on the last day of the sale.

Aug. 23

Summer Concert

6:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park

Free

Rosie and the Rivets will perform during an evening of live music, singing, dancing and fun for people of all ages. Food will be available for purchase at the VFW Post 2801 concession stand starting at 6 p.m. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Aug. 25

French Market

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton

Free

This market features fresh produce, meats and flowers, live music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts, and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors.

Founding Friends Picnic

Noon-3 p.m.

Riverwalk Grand Pavilion near Centennial Beach, 500 Jackson Ave., Naperville

Free

Camp Bangarang will be serving food and drinks, and the event will feature a silent auction and raffle. To RSVP or get more information, send an email to info@campbangarang.org. Camp Bangarang provides camp experience for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Volcanoes

2 p.m.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free with museum admission

Geologist Sara Kurth will present an interactive lecture on volcanoes. She will explain how volcanoes work, compare eruption styles and focus on recent eruptions and explore how volcanoes can effect local and global communities. For more information, call 630-833-1616.

Park Palooza

5-10 p.m.

Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst

Free

End the summer at Park Palooza with food trucks, an expanded beer and wine garden and lots of children’s activities. The Music Dudes will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Red Woody will perform at 8 p.m.

Party in the Park

6-9 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

$20 per individual; $15 per person for a group of four or more; free for children six and younger

Rosary High School is hosting a party to celebrate the start of the school year. The event will include music, food, beverages and children’s activities such as face painting, carousel rides, playground and train rides. Live entertainment will be provided by the band Timing’s Everything, playing the top hits of the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and today. Register online at rosaryhs.com/partyinthepark.

Cruise Nights Season Finale

6-10 p.m.

St. Charles Road and Main Street, Lombard

Free

The summer cruise season comes to a close with a car show and special musical concert. Owners of all types of custom and classic cars are invited to display their vehicles. American English, a Beatles tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m.

Aug. 26

Love Your Neighbor

4-6 p.m.

Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Court, Naperville

Free

Pray Naperville will hold a citywide prayer and worship gathering, and invites the public to enjoy prayer, music and a celebration.

Aug. 29

Nature Walk

9 a.m.

Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn

Free

The topic will be prairie plants on this leisurely guided nature walk. The walk will take place, rain or shine.

Music in the Park

7:30-9 p.m.

Downtown Bensenville, 12 S. Center St.

Free

The Shagadelics will perform ‘70s disco hits in this rescheduled concert. The band’s previously planned concert was rained out.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 29–