–DuPage County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 5

Aug. 30

Rock ’N Wheels

6-10 p.m.

Addison Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison

Free

The classic rock group ARRA will close this season’s Addison’s Rock ’N Wheels on the 95.9 The River stage with the jam rock band Shade of Blues. Watch for the fireworks finale at the end of the evening. Addison restaurants will sell food, and beer and wine will be available. Car and motorcycle cruise night will be held along Army Trail Road east of May Street. The Addison Historical Museum will host an open house and craft fair until 8 p.m.

Cool Cars Under the Stars

6-8 p.m.

American Legion THB Post 187, corner of Spring and Butterfield roads, Elmhurst

Free, with $5 food specials

Cool Cars Under the Stars returns to Elmhurst at a new location. This car show will feature an array of new and old cars. Cool Cars Under the Stars will run through Oct. 11. Visit americanlegianthb187.org for more information.

Summer Concert

6:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park

Free

Mr. Myers, a five-piece band that blends tropical sounds of calypso and ska, the rhythms of reggae and rock-n-roll with favorite classic tunes to create its own Caribbean rock, will perform at the Summer Concert series’ last concert for the season. Food will be available for purchase at the VFW Post 2801 concession stand starting at 6 p.m. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Aug. 30

Rockin’ Rock Bottom Concert Series

7 p.m.

The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

Free

Simply Elton & Simply Billy, a band that performs covers of Elton John and Billy Joel songs, will perform. For the best seating, the public is encouraged to arrive early. Lawn chairs are allowed. Rock Bottom will have food and beverages for sale.

Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Last Fling

Various times

Along Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville

$15, $30 and $100 for concert tickets; $30 for all-day carnival passes

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling is a family friendly community festival which takes place over Labor Day Weekend offering a variety of attractions for all ages to enjoy including: national and local musicians on two stages, Family Fun Land, a carnival, unique special events, a business expo and a running event. Headliners include the Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass. The Labor Day Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Sept. 3. For more information, go to lastfling.org.

Sept. 1

FIT4MOM Stroller Strides

10-11 a.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

$21

moms are invited to experience the Morton Arboretum’s beauty as they get fit with their little ones along for the ride. Stroller Strides is a stroller-based fitness program designed for moms with their young children. Each 60-minute, total body workout incorporates power walking/jogging, strength, toning, songs and activities, guided by certified FIT4MOM fitness instructors.

Sept. 2

Glen Ellyn French Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Main Street Train Station South parking lot, between Main Street and Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn

Free

The French Market offers a selection of services, vegetables, fruits, crafts, bakery, meat and other items for sale to the general public every Sunday through October.

Sept. 5

Elmhurst Famers Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

on Vallette just east of York Road, Elmhurst

Free

Fresh vegetables and fruit, cheeses and other seasonal food are for sale. More than 25 vendors participate. For information about which seasonal items will be available each week, go to yorkandvallette.com.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 5–