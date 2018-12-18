–DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 22

Dec. 19-24

Christkindlemarket Naperville

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 19-21

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 22

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 23

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24

Naper Settlement, Naperville

Free

Christkindlmarket brings a cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm to Naperville. It is inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany. Vendors sell traditional German food, beer, handicrafts and other items.

Dec. 20

South Naperville Women’s Leads Club Meeting

7:30 a.m.

Panera Bread, 2775 Showplace Drive, Naperville

$5 visitor fee

South Naperville Women’s Leads Club works to support each member’s business and exchange referrals. During the club’s weekly meetings, attendees talk about their business and speakers give 10-minute presentations about their business. This non-compete, supportive environment allows businesswomen to develop their businesses in a positive, productive environment. The club allows only one representative per business per category, so RSVP before attending to see if your category is still open.

Elmhurst Business Connection

8-10:30 a.m.

Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Fox Valley SCORE mentors join area business owners for informal roundtable discussions. Visitors can get advice, network and share experiences with their peers. SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, who are partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Homework Café

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn Public Library, Glen Ellyn

Free

High school students can head to the library after school to enjoy hot chocolate, library laptops and a quiet place to study.

Holiday Lights Trolley Tour

8-10:15 p.m.

Meeting location: Braconi’s Pizza, 796 Royal St. George Drive, Naperville

$36

This bus tour combines northern and southern routes throughout Naperville to view homes’ holiday lights. No Strollers. No coolers. Check napervilletrolley.com on tour day for weather updates/cancellations. The tour will return to the starting location.

Dec. 21

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Community Rec Center, 120 E. Oak St., Addison

$6 residents, $10 non-residents

Participate in the Addison Park District’s inaugural Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt full of indoor crafts, cookies, hot cocoa and an outdoor hunt for candy canes. Participants should dress for the weather and bring flashlights to find the hidden candy canes. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The event is designed for children 2-12 years of age.

Dec. 22

“Elf,” An Interactive Movie Event

10 a.m.-noon

Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove

$10, free for children under 2

This interactive movie event is hosted by Climb Higher at Highland and Everybody Plays at Puffer, two local organizations raising funds to build inclusive playgrounds at their schools. This family friendly event will include a visit from Santa, caroling before the show and interactive elements during the movie where everyone will be encouraged to sing along. Purchase tickets eventbrite.com. or at the door, which will open at 9:30 a.m.

Holiday Carriage Rides and Visits with Santa

Noon-3 p.m.

Martin Memorial Plaza, 134 W. Front St., Wheaton

Free

Enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Wheaton and enjoy a visit with Santa.

The Chicago School of Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

1 p.m.

Lake Park East High School, 600 S. Medinah Road, Roselle

$18

The Chicago School of Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” the full-length ballet. Meredith Harrill, a ballerina with Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet, will be featured as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The show is an adaptation of the original San Francisco Ballet production of “The Nutcracker.”

Bolingbrook Historic Museum Open House

1-3 p.m.

Bolingbrook Historic Museum, 444 E. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

Free

The public is invited to view the museum’s collection of photos, documents and artifacts that tell the story of Bolingbrook’s history. Museum commissioners will welcome visitors to the museum and answer any inquiries.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 22–