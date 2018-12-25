–DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Dec. 31

Dec. 26-30

Community Trees on Display

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Robert R. McCormick House at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Free, with $5 per car parking fee

The public is invited to view the community trees and vote for their favorite. The McCormick Foundation gave seven local non-profit organizations $2,500 each to decorate a tree and promote the work of their organizations. The organization with the most votes by the end of the season will get another donation from the McCormick Foundation.

Dec. 26-31

Festival of Lights

On the hour between 5-9 p.m.

The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

Free

A total of 250,000 LED lights twinkle, sparkle and dance to more than 20 holiday songs. The 60-foot tree sits in the roundabout in the middle of the shopping mall.

Dec. 26-Jan. 6

Special Exhibit: Faberge Figurative Carvings

10 a.m.-5p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday and Jan. 1

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

$5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 students and teenagers, $2 children 7-12 years old, free for children younger than 7

Modern carvings from the House of Faberge are on display, featuring Russian folklore figures of the Kvass Seller, the Gypsy Fortune Teller and the Vagabond. All are made of Russian gemstone and materials. For more information, call (630) 833-1616.

Dec. 28

Arbor Reading Adventures

11-11:45 a.m.

The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle,

$5 plus arboretum admission

Go to the Sterling Library at the arboretum for some interactive story time and fun. Youngsters will make a craft and then head out on the grounds for an adventure walk. This program is best suited for children ages 3 to 5. For more information, call 630-968-0074.

Dec. 31

Family Fun NYE

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville

$20-$25

Ring in the New Year with a countdown to noon at Fun Family NYE 2018. Families can spend time together exploring the museum’s hands-on exhibits, taking part in special activities and listening to live music. Special activities include wearable art, fluorescent adventure, DIY confetti poppers, face painting, 3D cookie sculptures, LED photo booth and more. Then, ring in the New Year with confetti and bubbles or quiet fun.

Dec. 26-Jan. 6

Holiday Flower Show

8 a.m.-6 p.m., 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in January

Wilder Park Conservatory, 225 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Built in 1923 and recently restored, the conservatory has a display of holiday and winter flowers and plants.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Spectacular

2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances

McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

$67 general admission, $65 senior citizens, students and military

Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt will lead the New Philharmonic in a celebratory program featuring classical and pop works and a champagne toast. Soprano Alisa Jordheim and baritone Corey Crider will perform. For tickets and information, call 630-942-4000 or visit atthemac.org/events/new-years-eve/. Immediately following the performance, the audience is invited to attend the Cookies with Kirk reception in the lobby.

