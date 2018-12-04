–DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 8

Dec. 6 and 7

2018 Cup of Cheer

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

325 E. Benton Ave., Naperville

$40 for Dec. 6

$55 for Dec. 8

Get design inspiration from the Naperville Garden Club’s Cup of Cheer™ House Walk, Holiday Market and Tea. Tour four Naperville homes decorated for the holidays. Shop the Market for artisan gifts. Enjoy cookies and tea and keep the cup! Preview Day is December 6th from 9 am – 4 pm for $55. Cup of Cheer™ Day is December 7th from 9 am – 4 pm for $40. Go to www.napervillegardenclub.org for ticket information.

Dec. 6

Sip and Shop Wine Walk

5-9 p.m.

Downtown Naperville

$40

Check in at Tasting de Vine Cellars, 21 W. Jefferson Ave., and receive your map of wine locations and a souvenir glass. Visit Downtown Naperville shops while tasting wines, eating appetizers and enjoying holiday sale prices. The event will benefit ArtSpeaks, a nonprofit organization that tries to raise awareness of the role the arts play in public school education.

Dec. 7

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Trivia Night

7-9 p.m.

Pints Elmhurst, 112 S. York St., Elmhurst

$35 per person

Think you know everything there is to know about the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life?” Test your movie trivia knowledge as Pints is transformed into Martini’s Bar, offering themed cocktails and food pairings from the 1940s. Includes three rounds of “It’s a Wonderful Life” trivia facilitated by Sporcle, two signature cocktails and four individual appetizer bits. For adults 21 and older. This is one of many events being offered in conjunction with “Hometown Holiday: It’s a Wonderful Life in Elmhurst” exhibit at the Elmhurst History Museum.

Holly Days

6-8 p.m.

The corner of Tracy Place and Warren Avenue, Warrenville

Free

Warrenville will welcome Christmas to town, when Santa arrives and Mayor Dave Brummel lights the city holiday tree, Free horse-drawn carriage rides will be given, hot chocolate will be served and holiday music will be performed

Dec. 8

Visits with Santa

Noon-3 p.m.

Martin Memorial Plaza, 134 W. Front St., Wheaton

Free

The Downtown Wheaton Association invites youngsters to visit Santa Claus and tell him what they would like for Christmas.

Family Holiday Party

1-4 p.m.

Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free with museum admission

Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and art activities along with a visit from Santa at 2 p.m. For more information, call (630) 834-0202 Bailey Jacobson.

Santa’s Workshop

1-4 p.m.

Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

The Elmhurst Park District is setting up a holiday store just for youngsters. At Santa’s Workshop, children will be able to purchase inexpensive holiday gifts for those they love. Items are kid-priced and kid-friendly. For more information, call 630-993-8900.

Dec. 8-9

Christmas on the Farm

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Free

Learn the history of popular traditions, take a photo with Santa in his sleigh, sing carols around the warming fire and enjoy cookies and hot apple cider. Weather permitting, horse-drawn sleigh rides will be given. Rides will cost $5 per person, 5 and older. Children younger than 5 ride for free. No registration required. Questions? Call 630-876-5900.

Dec. 8-9

LEGO Train Show

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 8

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9

Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Free with $5 paid parking

The largest show of the year produced by the Northern Illinois LEGO® Train Club returns to Cantigny after a one-year hiatus because of construction at the park. Parking is free for anyone who donates a new and unwrapped toy for the Marine Toys for Tots drop boxes inside the Visitors Center.

Holiday Art and Craft Market

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9

Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook

Free

Shop for quality artisan holiday gifts. Part of the proceeds will benefit the restoration of Mayslake Hall, built in 1919. The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is restoring the building, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Tudor Revival-style mansion is a venue for architectural tours, lectures, nature-related art classes and musical performances.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 8–