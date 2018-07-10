–DuPage County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18

July 12

Rock ’N Wheels

6-10 p.m.

Addison Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison

Free

Ty Stone’s “James Brown Experience” will entertain the crowd from the 95.9 The River stage. Olie Bolds’ Soul Review kicks off the evening. Addison restaurants will present various menu items for sale. Beer and wine will be available. Car and motorcycle cruise night will be held on Army Trail Road east of May Street. The Addison Historical Museum will hold an open house and craft fair until 8 p.m. with Rebecca Tulloch’s spinning demonstration. For more information, call 630-693-7550.

July 12-15

Taste of Westmont and Tribute to Muddy Waters

Various times

On Cass Avenue from Chicago to Burlington avenues in Downtown Westmont

Free

The Taste of Westmont will honor the memory of Muddy Waters, who made Westmont his home from 1973 to his death in 1983, with a blues tribute during the Taste. Well known blues artists and local musicians will perform from 1-5 p.m. July 15. The four-day Taste will feature food, rides, children’s activities, music, crafts and theme nights. For more information, go to WestmontEvents.com or call 630-829-9378.

July 13

Rink Rats Rock! Exhibit Opening

6-8 p.m.

Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst

Free

Celebrate the joy of roller skating and the opening of the new Chicago Rink Rats exhibit during a public after-hours opening night. Be among the first to see the exhibit, and enjoy live musical entertainment by School of Rock and a book signing by author and exhibit writer, Tom Russo. Guests can lace up roller skates in a recreated “The Elm” Skating Rink outdoors on the museum grounds. BYO roller skates. Limited pairs of skates available. (Socks required). Meet members of area Roller Derby Teams and get your own derby name. For more information, go to elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.

July 14

Naperville Ale Fest

12-5 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

$49-$99; discounts for designated drivers

The sixth annual Naperville Ale Fest – Summer will feature more than 200 unique American craft beers, live music and food from some of the area’s favorite restaurants and food trucks. VIP ticket perks include early entry, a limited edition bottle of the Naperville Ale Fest/Solemn Oath collaboration, food voucher and access to the VIP lounge with specialty beers available only inside.

ArtistTalk: Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle

1:30 p.m.

Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free with museum admission or membership

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle will talk about the inspirations behind his architectural intervention, “Untitled Film (Red),” of the McCormick House, designed by architect Mies van der Rohe, and an integral part of the Elmhurst Art Museum building. Manglano-Ovalle’s immersive intervention radically alters the experience of the house and all its views to the exterior.

Jazz Up Glen Ellyn

2:30-9:30 p.m.

Downtown Glen Ellyn, 286 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn

Free

The rhythms of Brazil is the theme of this year’s Jazz Up Glen Ellyn, curated by artistic director and jazz guitarist Fareed Haque. Six jazz groups will perform, with the headline act at 8:30 p.m. Neusa Sauer, a singer with Som Brazil, will pay tribute to her husband and Brazilian pianist/composer Breno Sauer, also of Som Brazil. One of the most important figures in Brazilian music in Chicago for the past 30 years, died last year.

July 18

Skating Tricks of the Trade

7-8 p.m.

Elmhurst YMCA, 211 W. First St., Elmhurst

Free

Watch and learn from the pros at this demonstration of roller skating skills from the Golden Age through today on the YMCA’s outdoor rink. DJ Oliver will spin tunes and emcee this event for all ages. Professional competitive freestyle skater Carrie Svihlik and members of Chicago Roller Talent and The Osiris Initiative will demonstrate skating styles starting in the 1940s, including shuffles, spins, jumps and Chicago’s own JB (James Brown) style. Concession sales will support the YMCA scholarship fund. Rain date is July 26. Limited seating available. For more information, go to elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18–