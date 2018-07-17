–DuPage County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

July 18

Skating Tricks of the Trade

7-8 p.m.

Elmhurst YMCA, 211 W. First St., Elmhurst

Free

Watch and learn from the pros at this demonstration of roller skating skills from the Golden Age through today on the YMCA’s outdoor rink. DJ Oliver will spin tunes and emcee this event for all ages. Professional competitive freestyle skater Carrie Svihlik and members of Chicago Roller Talent and The Osiris Initiative will demonstrate skating styles starting in the 1940s, including shuffles, spins, jumps and Chicago’s own JB (James Brown) style. Concession sales will support the YMCA scholarship fund. Rain date is July 26. Limited seating available. For more information, go to elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.

July 19

MarketPlace Farmer’s Market

4-9 p.m.

The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

Free

The market regularly features fresh Amish baked goods, gourmet olive oils and vinegars, homemade granola, Italian specialties, pickles, jams, free-range eggs, cheese, all natural pet treats and pasta in a variety o flavors. Other favorites include barbeque sauces and salsas.

Rock ’N Wheels

6-10 p.m.

Addison Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison

Free

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, will return to the 95.9 The River stage at Addison’s Rock ‘N Wheels. Joe Kalish will open the evening on stage. Addison restaurants will sell various menu items. Beer and wine will be available. The car and motorcycle cruise night will be along Army Trail Road east of May Street. The Addison Historical Museum open house and craft fair will be held until 8 p.m.

Wheaton Municipal Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton

Free

Celebrated conductor Col. Lowell E. Graham, retired conductor of the United States Air Force Band, joins the band for this performance.

July 20-21

Naper Nights Sumer Concert Series

5-10 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 Webster St., Naperville

$15 adults, $10 children

Rock out at the Naper Nights Community Concert Series and dance the night away on the Naper Settlement’s 12-acre grounds. The July 20 performances will feature Turn the Page, a Bob Seger tribute, and The Fortunate Sons, a CCR tribute band. On July 21, Natural Wonder, a Stevie Wonder tribute band, and Simply Elton with The Brown Dirt Cowboys, an Elton John tribute band, will perform. Concert-goers may bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food or beverages. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

July 21

Sweets & Treats Summer Open House

1-4 p.m.

DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton

$15 per family up to five people; $5 per additional person

Sweets & Treats will offer a tasting from local shops, crafts and the running of the HO Gauge Model Railroad by the DuPage Society of Model Engineers. All proceeds will benefit the museum.

Exhibition Tour

1:30 p.m.

Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

Free with museum admission or current membership

The tour will give an in-depth look at the museum’s current exhibition, Mies’s McCormick House Revealed: New Views. For more information, call 630-834-0202.

Cruise Night

6-10 p.m.

Downtown Lombard, near St. Charles Road and Main Street, Lombard

Free

This date is LTC Family Night and the car theme is Dodge and MOPAR. There will be music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and activities in the Kids’ Corner from 6-9 p.m.

July 25

Jazz in the Park

7-9 p.m.

Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn

Free

The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble, a 16-member group, will play a mix of popular big band tunes. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and picnic dinner. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

